Ex-Charlton star Madelene Wright who turned to OnlyFans after controversial suspension scores first goal for new club

Former Charlton Women star Madelene Wright became a famous name in the news after she scored her first goal for her new club, Leyton Orient Women.

Leyton Orient Women took on Cheshunt in an FA Cup fixture on Sunday (September 10). The Barkingside-based side was led by Grace Alexander as Madelene Wright was initially on the beach when the match got underway.

Leyton Orient was leading the match 3-2 with the help of a hat-trick from Leanne Bates. That is when Wright was introduced in the game in the 54th minute, replacing Hannah Jenks. The former Charlton Women star scored the fourth goal for the O's, doubling the lead.

Other match updates uploaded by the Barkingside-based side were barely getting any reactions. However, the post of Madelene Wright scoring the fourth goal of the game garnered more than 15,000 likes.

The match also had a positive outcome for Leyton Orient Women. They won the game 4-2 at the Brisbane Road.

Expand Tweet

In addition to being a football star, Wright is also famous for her social media posts and her time at the adult content site, OnlyFans. She had 300,000+ followers on her Instagram account, where she shared snapshots from her daily life adventures.

Why was Madelene Wright suspended by Charlton Women?

Madelene Wright, born on September 18, 1998, in London, developed a passion for the game at a young age. She was selected by the youth team of Charlton Women during her teenage years as a result.

However, her time on the team was short-lived as she was released by the Addicks in 2020 after a video of the Leyton Orient star went viral on the social media platform, Snapchat.

In the video, the 24-year-old was seen inhaling balloons at a party and simultaneously consuming alcohol from a champagne bottle while operating a Range Rover Evoque. This raised significant safety and legal concerns, leading to her elimination from the club.

“I felt guilty, embarrassed, and disappointed in myself that I showed myself in that light,” Wright said at the time of her release from Charlton Women, according to Mundo Deportivo.

As per The Sun's report, once she parted ways with the club, the 24-year-old swiftly gained immense popularity across her social media platforms.

Her decision to venture into the realm of becoming an OnlyFans model marked a significant turning point in her career, further solidifying her presence in the public eye.