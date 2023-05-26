Ex-Chelsea boss Graham Potter closing in on first managerial job since Stamford Bridge exit: Reports

Former Chelsea boss Graham Potter is nearing an agreement to become the next manager of Ligue 1 side OGC Nice. According to the Daily Mail, the 48-year-old has expressed interest in taking over at the French club.

French outlet L'Equipe has also reported that the board are eager to bring Potter in. The report also added that both parties have met each other.

Nice, who are owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, have had a decent season in Ligue 1 and are currently ninth.

Graham Potter oversaw what was one of the worst runs in Blues' club history. He lasted under seven months and had a win rate of under 39 percent, the lowest among any permanent manager for the club in this century.

It was also reported that Potter did not have the full respect of the squad, leading to his eventual dismissal.

Potter arrived at Chelsea following three highly successful seasons with Brighton and Hove Albion. He found himself at Stamford Bridge following the shock dismissal of Thomas Tuchel. However, he was unable to make a mark on the side, steering the club through a poor run of form that ensured the Blues would finish in the bottom half of the Premier League.

He was eventually replaced on a short-term basis by Frank Lampard, with former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino set to take charge next season.

Following his sacking in April, Potter was linked with the Leicester City job. The Foxes had just fired Brendan Rodgers amidst their relegation scrap, however, talkSPORT reported that he turned down the opportunity.

Chelsea willing to challenge PSG in pursuit of Uruguayan star

Ugarte has burst onto the scene with Sporting CP.

Chelsea are looking to battle Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Ugarte. According to Portuguese outlet Maisfutebol, the Blues are willing to match PSG's bid for the player, which is expected to be in the region of £52 million.

Ugarte has garnered interest from various top clubs across Europe, with Liverpool also in the running. Sporting are trying their best to keep the player and have offered him a new contract.

The 21-year-old has blossomed as a defensive midfielder for the Portuguese side.

It is understood that Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali has personally watched the Uruguayan play and thus the Blues could end up as the likely destination for him. With N'Golo Kante suffering from regular injuries, Ugarte could end up as the long-term pairing alongside club-record signing Enzo Fernandez.

