Ex-Chelsea boss meets Sir Jim Ratcliffe as Manchester United's Erik ten Hag succession plan emerges: Reports

Former Chelsea boss Graham Potter reportedly met with Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is in the process of accruing a 25% stake in Manchester United.

With the INEOS CEO waiting in the wings to take over a portion of the club, it is believed that Erik ten Hag's future at Old Trafford is far from secure (via Mirror). The Dutchman is under more pressure than ever after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (December 12).

The club's latest defeat has seen them exit Europe's highest club competitions this season, finishing last in Group A with just four points. Moreover, the Red Devils are also struggling in the Premier League, currently placed sixth, with 27 points from 16 matches.

Ten Hag has managed to win just 11 of his 24 matches across competitions this season while losing 12. Manchester United have lost four games in a row and could be headed for a fifth straight defeat when they face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday (December 17).

Amid these circumstances, the aforementioned report claims that Ratcliffe is a fan of Potter, who has been without a job since his Chelsea sacking in April. During his 31 games in charge of the Blues, Potter won just 12, which led to his departure from Stamford Bridge.

Ratcliffe is believed to have wanted the English coach to take charge of INEOS-owned Nice. Along with the ex-Blues coach, Julen Lopetegui, Zinedine Zidane and Roberto De Zerbi are also being considered for the role, as per the report.

Julen Lopetegui well-placed to take over at Manchester United: Reports

Julen Lopetegui (via Getty Images)

Former Real Madrid and Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui is reportedly in the running to take over as Manchester United boss if Erik ten Hag is handed the sack.

The Spanish tactician has been without a job since being fired by Wolves in August. He took charge of the Premier League club in November 2022 and managed 27 matches across competitions, winning 10 and losing 12.

Lopetegui helped Wolves to a 13th-place finish in the English top-flight after taking charge of the side when they were in the relegation zone. Given his prior experience in English football, Spanish outlet Relevo claim that Lopetegui could succeed ten Hag at Old Trafford (via TeamTalk).