Ex-Chelsea defender set to fight YouTube star and Arsenal fan KSI in boxing match: Reports

Former Chelsea defender Wayne Bridge is set to fight Arsenal fan and professional boxer KSI in a boxing match. Originally called Olajide Olatunji, KSI is also a social media personality with over 25 million subscribers on YouTube and almost 13 million followers on Instagram.

Wayne Bridge had a 16-year-long career as a left-back, where he played for European giants like Chelsea, Southampton, Manchester City, Brighton & Hove Albion, West Ham United, Fulham, Reading, and Sunderland. He also amassed 36 caps for England, bagging a goal and an assist each.

For Chelsea, he played 142 games, recording four goals and 11 assists. The Englishman has also won the Premier League, the English FA Cup, and two English League Cups with the Blues.

As per a report by The Daily Mail (h/t GOAL), KSI and Wayne Bridge will lock horns inside the boxing ring on March 29. Both have participated in high-profile boxing matches in the past. Seven years ago, Bridge clinched the bout against Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews.

KSI, meanwhile, has also stepped into the boxing ring and has fought Logan Paul twice. While Paul won the first fight in the fifth round, KSI won the second by split decision in six rounds.

Ex-Chelsea star slams Arsenal players for North-London derby pre-match gesture

Former Chelsea centre-back Jason Cundy has criticized Arsenal players for their pre-match gesture at the North London derby on Wednesday (January 15). Despite going 1-0 down in the 25th minute, the Gunners beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

Before the game, the entire Arsenal side came out wearing #9 jerseys bearing Gabriel Jesus' name. It was in support of the Brazilian striker who had torn his ACL during the club's FA Cup defeat (3-5 on penalties) to Manchester United on January 12. Each jersey had the message 'Stay Strong Gabby.'

Speaking about the gesture after the game, Cundy told talkSPORT:

"I want to get some thoughts on this from the Gooners as well. Before the game, every single Arsenal player came out with a shirt on. With Gabriel Jesus' name at the top, number 9. And at the back said, 'Stay strong Gabby.' What's that all about? Honestly, Cringe F.C you lot."

He added:

"Michail Antonio nearly died in a car crash... the West Ham players didn't come out with things like that on their backs? It felt a little bit cringy to me."

Jason Cundy played 53 matches for The Blues between 1988 and 1992, scoring two goals.

