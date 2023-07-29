Ex-Chelsea star Danny Drinkwater shows off hilarious look as he looks unrecognizable during haircut

Former Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater recently shared a picture of his new haircut, in which he looked nearly unrecognizable.

Danny Drinkwater rose to prominence during his days at Leicester City, when he helped the Foxes win the Premier League title in 2015-16. In the same year, he also earned three caps for the English national team.

Consequently, he later signed for Chelsea on a five-year contract. However, he failed to leave an impact at Stamford Bridge, as he was regularly loaned to other clubs by the Blues. In his five-year contract, he was loaned to Burnley, Aston Villa, Kasımpaşa, and Reading.

Danny Drinkwater

Therefore, in 2022, his contract with the Blues ended, and he's currently out of contract. However, the former Leicester City star grabbed the attention of his fans when he uploaded a picture of his new haircut on social media.

Initially, he shared a picture of his curly hair on his Instagram story, with the caption stating:

"Good morning..."

After a few minutes, he surprised all of his fans with a video, in which he can be seen bald from the top of his head. Moreover, he also turned to show the remaining hair on the sides and back.

Chelsea star wants to have a "main role in the team"

Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea FC: Premier League Summer Series

Chelsea attacker Christopher Nkunku, who joined Stamford Bridge from RB Leipzig this summer, has spoken about his goals at the Premier League club in the upcoming season.

Last season, under Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter, the club had a lackluster campaign as they completed their season in the 12th spot. Hence, they'll not compete in any European competition.

Thus, irrespective of all the factors, Christopher Nkunku has an extremely positive attitude toward the upcoming season.

While speaking to The Times, he affirmed that he would have joined the Blues even if they had ended their campaign in "15th or 16th place".

He said:

“Even if Chelsea was 15th or 16th place, it doesn’t matter to me because I knew that the new season would not be the same as last season. The club is not in the European competition but I want to have a main role in the team. Chelsea proposed this project to me and I am happy with it.”

Nevertheless, the Blues provided a decent performance in the Premier League summer series as they recorded a win over Brighton. However, they also drew against Newcastle United in the next match.