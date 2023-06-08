Ex-Chelsea star Emerson becomes first player in history to win all 5 UEFA competitions after Conference League triumph

Former Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri became the first player in football history to win all five UEFA competitions after he added the Europa Conference League to his collection. West Ham defeated Fiorentina 2-1 in the final last night (June 7) to win their first major European trophy since 1965.

Despite Fiorentina dominating possession with 68% of the ball and having more shots than the Hammers (17 to eight), it was West Ham that struck first. Said Benrahma slotted in a 62nd-minute penalty before Giacomo Bonaventura equalized five minutes later.

Jarrod Bowen brilliantly scored the winner in the 89th minute to secure the trophy. Emerson started the game and played all 90 minutes to add the Conference League to his 'full set' of UEFA trophies.

During Emerson's tenure at Chelsea from 2018 and 2022, the 28-year-old won the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Champions League in 2019 and 2021 respectively. He also clinched the UEFA Super Cup in 2021.

The fifth UEFA trophy Emerson managed to lift was the UEFA European Championship for Italy in 2021. The former Chelsea star started the tightly contested final against England, helping his nation win a major international trophy in the process.

Emerson joined West Ham from Stamford Bridge last summer and has made 34 appearances in all competitions so far, scoring two goals and providing two assists. While the Hammers struggled domestically, finishing 14th in the league, their victory last night ensured they play Europa League football next season.

Mateo Kovacic drops major hint that he could leave Chelsea this summer

Chelsea star Mateo Kovacic recently dropped a major hint that he could leave this summer after plying his trade at Stamford Bridge for the past five seasons.

Kovacic has been integral in the Blues' midfield and has helped them to major success. The 29-year-old has won four trophies with the club, including the 2020-21 Champions League.

However, the Croatian international struggled this season with Chelsea finishing a disappointing 12th in the Premier League. Kovacic has been linked to Manchester City recently with Pep Guardiola reportedly keen on a midfield rebuild.

Mateo Kovacic hinted at a possible exit while speaking to Croatian news outlet Nacional (via football.london):

“I have one more year with Chelsea, this season was very bad. Everything is going towards the fact that after five good years, I will change the center, but in football anything can happen. Right now, I’m focused on Croatia and the Nations League."

Kovacic has made 221 appearances in total for Chelsea, scoring six goals and providing 15 assists.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes