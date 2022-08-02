Ex-Chelsea star set to join new team after earning enough money to buy Juventus’ stadium at previous club

Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar is set to make a return to Brazil with his mega-money deal in China coming to an end.

As per The Daily Star, the 30-year-old is set to join Brazilian outfit Flamengo after spending the last five-and-a-half years playing in China with Shanghai SIPG.

The Chinese Super League side signed the Brazilian on a £65 million deal in January of 2017 from Chelsea. It was a move that divided opinions, with Oscar leaving Europe at the peak of his powers.

It was a deal that made the midfielder one of the richest in the game, as he was handed a £400,000-a-week deal by the Chinese outfit.

Oscar has banked well over £100 million in wages and endorsements during his five-and-a-half-year spell at Shanghai SIPG. The 30-year-old earned almost four times that he possibly could if he had stayed in Europe.

In fact, the report claims that Oscar has earned so much in China that he has the finances to buy the fantastic 41,000-capacity Juventus home ground Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Oscar's move to China might have changed his fortunes in terms of wealth but he has also had to pay a heavy price for it.

The attacking midfielder used to be a key player for Brazil before he moved to China. However, has been overlooked by his national team managers ever since.

Capping 48 times for the Selecao, Oscar is best remembered for his spell with the Blues. The flamboyant midfielder scored a total of 38 goals and provided 37 assists in 202 games for the Blues. The Brazilian won the Premier League twice, and the League Cup and the Europa League once during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Oscar used to be one of Jose Mourinho's favorites at Chelsea but faded under Antonio Conte.

The Brazilian won the Chinese Super League once and the Chinese FA Super Cup once during his time at Shanghai SIPG. He scored a total of 51 goals and provided 94 assists in 173 games for the Chinese outfit.

Can the former Chelsea star reclaim his place in the Brazilian setup?

Oscar used to be an immense talent but leaving Europe for China did not help his career at all. At 30 years of age, it is difficult to see the former Chelsea midfielder doing enough to force Tite to consider him for the national team.

Archipelago🕊🇬🇭 @Archipe24422157 Oscar :"I am criticised for coming to China. Footballers are like any other worker, we want to earn money and help our families. I come from a very poor family in Brazil, I do this for them. I have the right to choose where I want to play." Family man gats win bread fo family na. Oscar :"I am criticised for coming to China. Footballers are like any other worker, we want to earn money and help our families. I come from a very poor family in Brazil, I do this for them. I have the right to choose where I want to play." Family man gats win bread fo family na. https://t.co/TipodO2wM9

The Selecao have quality and a number of options in Oscar's position in Lucas Paqueta and Philippe Coutinho. However, the former Blues cult hero still has time to make a strong case for himself at the international level.

