Ex-Chelsea star Tammy Abraham trolls Renato Sanches with three-word message after midfielder joins him at Roma 

Former Chelsea attacker Tammy Abraham sent a three-word message to Renato Sanches after the latter joined AS Roma yesterday (16 August).

According to Fabrizio Romano, Sanches has joined Roma for a €1 million fee with an option to make the deal permanent for €15 million. The clause becomes an obligation if he plays more than 60% of the games this season.

Following the transfer, @officialasroma shared a snippet of Sanches sending a message to Roma fans. He said:

"Hello Giallorossi fans. I'm very happy to be here. Forza Roma!"

Abraham trolled Sanches for his English and commented:

"@renatosanches18 good english bro 😂❤️"

The two were, of course, teammates in the 2017-18 season at Swansea City during their respective loan spells, playing 11 games together. Abraham made the permanent switch from Chelsea to Roma in 2021 for €41 million.

Sanches, meanwhile, hasn't set the world alight since his €15 million move from LOSC Lille Metropole to PSG last summer. The 25-year-old Portugal international has apparently been deemed expendable by Les Parisiens, for whom he scored twice in 27 games across competitions last season.

Jose Mourinho's side has seen a big shake-up in midfield this season, considering they have permanently sold Benjamin Tahirovic, Cristian Volpato, Nemanja Matic and Gonzalo Villar. They have restored their depth in the area by signing Leandro Paredes, Sanches and Houssem Aouar.

Former Chelsea star Tammy Abraham has said he likes working under Jose Mourinho

Tammy Abraham's comments earlier this year will give Renato Sanches an idea about what to expect from Jose Mourinho at AS Roma.

The former Chelsea striker said in an interview with FourFourTwo in April:

"Jose is a legend,” enthused Abraham. “If I wanted to be a manager after football, I’d want to be like him. It’s just his persona, his energy; I love it. He’s what we call a real boss; he’s a leader. When he speaks, you listen.

"He knows his man management; he’s one of the best in the world at that. He knows how to drive you, how to really get under your skin. Even if you’re doing amazing, he’ll still try to make you do more. He’s never satisfied; he always wants the best for you."

Abraham has had a mixed time at the Stadio Olimpico. He registered an impressive 27 goals and five assists in 53 games during his debut season in Italy.

But those numbers fell to nine goals and seven assists in 54 games last term. He would be hoping to get on the scoresheet more often this campaign but only after he returns from a lengthy knee injury.

FotMob claims Abraham is expected to return in early February 2024.