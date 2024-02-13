Ex-Crystal Palace star Yannick Bolasie labels Chelsea star as ‘baller’ after 3-1 win at Selhurst Park

Former Crystal Palace player Yannick Bolasie hailed Chelsea forward Cole Palmer following his brilliant performance against the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Monday, February 12.

Bolasie labeled Palmer a "baller" after he played a key role for the Blues as they won 3-1 against Palace. The 21-year-old registered two assists during the encounter to take his overall Premier League goal contributions to 16 this term.

The Englishman has been in tremendous form since securing a £42.5 million move to Chelsea from Manchester City last summer. He has also drawn a lot of compliments from fans and top football personalities, with Bolasie being the latest addition to that list.

The ex-Crystal Palace man was quick to laud Palmer via his social media handle on X (formerly Twitter). He tweeted:

"Cole Palmer is a baller though."

Palmer has so far scored a combined total of 12 goals and nine assists across all competitions for the Blues this season.

Mauricio Pochettino heaps praise on Chelsea star after impressive display against Crystal Palace

Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino was full of praise for Conor Gallagher following his exceptional performance against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The 24-year-old midfielder grabbed a brace during the encounter to ensure that his side secured a thrilling 3-1 victory.

Pochettino has heavily relied on Gallagher this season. Speaking after the game against Palace, Pochettino said that Gallagher always showed great commitment. He said (via SB Nation):

"He’s a player with great commitment with the team. Always trying to compensate every situation in an offensive and defensive situation and that is priceless to have a player like him. I’m so happy for him and I’m so happy for the team because it’s a victory we needed, the three points.”

On Gallagher's future at Chelsea amid reported contract issues, Pochettino added:

"What [Conor] told me was to stay at Chelsea. But then it’s about him and the club. But I’m not suffering with this type of thing; he still has one year more on his contract. But I think that is a matter for him and the club.”