Kevin Pietersen defended Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo for his extraordinary interview with Piers Morgan.

The legendary 37-year-old striker spoke of his dissatisfaction, claiming he feels 'betrayed' by the Red Devils. Ronaldo also added that he has no respect for manager Erik ten Hag after a sluggish start in his run with United.

Jamie Carragher



Ronaldo under ETH: Announced he wanted to leave, refused to come on as a substitute, walked off the bench & left before the game had finished.



Ronaldo has scored just three times in 16 appearances and missed Manchester United's two most recent encounters. His explosive interview has caused many supporters to believe he should never play for the club. However, Pietersen has sympathy for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The legendary English cricketer possessed extraordinary talent but was also never too far away from controversy. The former England test captain angered several teammates and supporters throughout his career but scored an incredible number of runs.

Clearly, 'KP' feels he can relate to Cristiano Ronaldo's situation and is also a well-known, close friend of Morgan's. Pietersen posted on his Twitter page:

"I’ve watched this (Cristiano Ronaldo) story and having been in a similar position, I sympathize with him. People have NO IDEA what it’s like to have constant lies and speculation written about them all the time."

"People having breaking points. Very easy to blame him but before you do, think…"

Kevin Pietersen

People having breaking points.

Manchester United legend believes Cristiano Ronaldo's time at the club is over

Teddy Sheringham was left furious with Cristiano Ronaldo's interview, believing he has now played his final game for Manchester United.

The former England forward told The Mail:

"He's using words like 'disrespected' and him disrespecting the manager. When you come out with these things, there are going to be a lot of unhappy Man United supporters this morning reading all this."

"It's definitely, definitely, time for him to go now. There's no turning back. He should have gone at the start of the season, he didn't, they tried to work with it. Obviously his body language hasn't been great. I think he needs to go now."

During the interview with Morgan, Ronaldo stated:

"I don't have respect for [Ten Hag] because he doesn't show respect for me."

"Some people, they don't want me here - not only the coach but the other two or three guys. Not only this year, but last year too. Honestly, I shouldn't say that. But listen, I don't care. People should listen to the truth. Yes, I feel betrayed."

