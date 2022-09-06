Ex-England striker Jermain Defoe makes bold Premier League top-four prediction

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Jermain Defoe has predicted that Arsenal and Manchester United will miss out on UEFA Champions League qualification in the ongoing Premier League campaign.

Arsenal are currently sitting atop the Premier League standings with 15 points from six matches, while Manchester United are fifth with 12 points. The Red Devils recently defeated the league leaders 3-1 at Old Trafford.

Manchester City, who are aiming to lift the title for the fifth time in six years, are second in the table with 14 points. Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion complete the top-four with 14 and 13 points respectively.

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Liverpool are in sixth and seventh respectively after disappointing starts to the season.

Speaking to Football Daily, Defoe offered his opinion on this Premier League season's top-four in no particular order. He said:

"I'm not going to say who is going to win it, who will finish second and that. But for me, the top four teams in the Premier League this year, when I look at the squads, are Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea."

On Spurs' encouraging start to the season, Defoe added:

"It's so early, they need to take each game as it comes. You have to believe you're going to win every game and then we'll see what happens. Of course there's optimism, the fans are excited because of the signings and the manager."

The Antonio Conte-coached outfit are one of two unbeaten teams in the Premier League so far this season. The club signed the likes of Richarlison, Cristian Romero, Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perisic and Djed Spence on permanent deals for a combined sum of over £150 million.

While Spurs will next travel to Manchester City, Arsenal will host Everton in the next league matchweek. Chelsea, on the other hand, will face Fulham and Liverpool will take on Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Gary Neville predicts this Premier League season's top three

Speaking to Sky Sports (via Sport Bible), former Manchester United defender Gary Neville shared his thoughts on the 2022-23 Premier League season. He backed Manchester City to retain the title, saying:

"I think City, Liverpool and Tottenham will finish in the top three. [Then it's between] Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United."

He continued:

"I think United will struggle to get into the top four personally. United had to dig in really deep to win those two games against Arsenal and Liverpool. Liverpool could've equalised and Arsenal were good for large parts."

He added:

"There's a long way to go, if you said to me a few weeks ago they'd finish fifth I'd bite your hand off. Fifth wouldn't be a terrible result for Manchester United and Erik ten Hag from where they were."

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava