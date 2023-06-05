Ex-Inter Milan star arrested for trying to strangle his 15-year-old sister: Reports

Former Inter Milan forward Ishak Belfodil has reportedly been arrested for attempting to strangle his 15-year-old sister. As reported by Le Parisien, Belfodil's sister had signs of strangulation after a reported argument with the 31-year-old.

Belfodil was taken into custody by the police in Elancourt, near Paris, after the incident. He currently plays for Qatari club Al-Gharafa and the Algerian national team. During his youth career, he played in the academies of clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon.

Apart from Inter Milan, Belfodil also represented Werder Bremen, TSG Hoffenheim, Parma, and other clubs during his senior career.

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi spoke about their upcoming UEFA Champions League final

Inter Milan are set to play Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, June 10. Inter will make their first appearance in the UCL final since winning the trophy in the 2009-10 season under Jose Mourinho.

Simone Inzaghi's side defeated AC Milan by an aggregate score of 3-0 in the semi-finals. Pep Guardiola's side, on the other hand, brushed aside Real Madrid with a 5-1 win over two legs.

Speaking ahead of the high-voltage clash at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul, Inzaghi praised City manager Pep Guardiola. He said (via Sportstar):

“In modern football, there is before and after Guardiola, it will be very important for us. We will have to be careful to play a team game, we know we will be facing the best, with a fantastic squad and a coach who has marked an era.”

The Italian tactician added:

“It will be an evening that repays us for all the efforts made during the year. It has been a journey full of pitfalls but, in the last three months, when I have had deeper rotations to play, I think Inter have done great things.”

Inter will have the opportunity to win their fourth Champions League title on Saturday. In 2010, they defeated Bayern Munich 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu to complete a remarkable treble. A triumph against City will be yet another historic mark in the club's legacy.

