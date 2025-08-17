  • home icon
  Ex-Liverpool star Luis Diaz pays tribute to Diogo Jota after scoring for new club Bayern Munich in official debut

By Sripad
Modified Aug 17, 2025 14:09 GMT
Luis Diaz pays tribute to Diogo Jota
Bayern Munich star Luis Diaz paid tribute to former Liverpool teammate Diogo Jota after scoring in the DFB-Supercup against Stuttgart. The Colombian winger did the 'Gamer' celebration, which was done by Jota and later added to EAFC by EA Sports.

Liverpool star Jota passed away in July after a fatal car accident. He was traveling to the United Kingdom, along with his brother Andre Silva, to join the Reds squad ahead of pre-season training after being advised against flying.

The Portuguese star had undergone lung surgery after the season ended, and was set to sit out the pre-season trip to Japan.

Diaz also paid tribute in July by posting a message on his Instagram. The new Bayern Munich star wrote:

"I'm at a loss for words... It hurts in my soul. Not just for what he was on the court, but for the person he was off of it. There are gestures that one never forgets, and Diogo had one with me that will accompany me all my life. My hug goes out to Rute, his three children and his family. Rest in peace, Diogo and Andre."
Harry Kane also paid tribute to Jota after Bayern Munich's DFB-Supercup win and told reporters (via GOAL):

"Luis obviously played with him and knew him well. I think the whole football world comes together in moments like that. It was a nice tribute to him and his family and his brother. That whole situation obviously is a sad situation. The more we can come together and show our love, I think the better."
Liverpool and Wolverhampton also paid tribute to Jota ahead of their first Premier League match of the season.

Virgil van Dijk reveals Liverpool dressing room atmosphere after Diogo Jota's death

Virgil van Dijk has revealed that the Liverpool dressing room is yet to recover from the sudden death of Diogo Jota. The Reds captain has claimed that the players, along with the staff, are still coping with the news and said (via GOAL):

"I think nobody should underestimate what's going on. We are there for each other with the players, with the staff – but we need all of our fans as well in order to get us through everything. Let's give it everything and give it a go and enjoy the ride as well, because we are very privileged and blessed, like we all know."

Liverpool won their first match of the Premier League season 4-2 against AFC Bournemouth on Friday, August 15. They face Newcastle United next in the league.

