Ex-Manchester City star Benjamin Mendy joins Ligue 1 side after 'not guilty' verdict in sexual assault cases

Former Manchester City star Benjamin Mendy will make his return to professional football after signing for Ligue1 side Lorient (via Fabrizio Romano). The left-back remained suspended by his former employers since August 2021 till his contract expire in June.

The player was charged with multiple counts of sexual crimes. The Chester Crown Court recently deemed Mendy not guilty with regard to his remaining two counts of sexual crimes.

The player was already cleared of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault in January. Speaking after the completion of the player's trial, his legal representative, Jenny Wiltshire, said (via The Athletic):

"Benjamin Mendy would like to thank the members of the jury for focusing on the evidence in this trial, rather than on the rumour and innuendo that have followed this case from the outset."

Despite the victory in the legal battle, his lawyers state that the past few years have had a severe impact on his life.

"It has been almost three years since the police started investigating this matter. Mr Mendy has tried to remain strong but the process has, inevitably had a serious impact on him," Wiltshire added.

The full-back looks to put his past behind him as he moves from Manchester City to Lorient this summer. The defender has signed a contract until June 2025.

The France international made 75 appearances for Manchester City since joining the club in 2017 from Monaco for a reported fee of €57.5 million (via transfermarkt).

Vinicius Jr. backs former Manchester City star Benjamin Mendy after not guilty verdict

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. expressed his support for Benjamin Mendy on Twitter. This was after the full-back was recently cleared of the remaining counts of sexual offences by the Chester Crown Court.

Joining other footballers like Memphis Depay and Paul Pogba, who showed their support for the player, the Brazil international said:

"You lost two years of your career, but that's the least of this whole situation. What about the psychological damage? Surely your life will never be the same. The culture of destroying reputations has made yet another victim."