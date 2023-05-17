Ex-Manchester City star risks wrath of animal lovers as he walks around with pet tiger, fans slam his 'non-existent IQ'

Fans took to Twitter to slam former Manchester City center-back Jason Denayer after he uploaded a video of himself walking a chained tiger on the streets of Dubai on Instagram.

Denayer was a part of Manchester City for five years between 2014 and 2018. However, he was unable to make even a single appearance for the senior team. During his tenure with the Cityzens, he was loaned to Celtic, Galatarasay, and Sunderland.

He impressed during his time in Scotland and Turkey, winning league titles as well as the domestic cup at both clubs.

Jason Denayer left Manchester City for Ligue 1 side Lyon in 2018 where he made a name for himself. He made 139 appearances over four seasons, scoring eight goals before joining UAE Pro League side Shabab Al-Ahli last summer.

He posted a video of himself walking a tiger with a chain in Dubai. The video can be viewed below:

Many fans weren't impressed with his actions and conveyed their feelings on Twitter. Here are some of their reactions:

"His IQ is on the same level as his abilities as a defender in the national team: non-existent"

"ptn the shame this guy, far from the devils forever we hope."

"Let's thank heaven that this individual has become so bad that he will never wear our beautiful jersey."

"What a jester."

Jason Denayer hasn't featured for the Belgium national team for over a year now, despite having 35 caps for the Red Devils. The 27-year-old has only featured 11 times for Shadab Al-Ahli this season.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola states his legacy is 'already exceptional' ahead of Real Madrid clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is adamant his legacy will still remain exceptional even if his side fail to win the treble this season. They face Real Madrid later today in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals at the Etihad. The scores are currently 1-1 after a thrilling draw in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Cityzen's season could truly well be historic as they are also in the hunt for yet another Premier League title and are now likely to win it over Arsenal. They hold a four point gap, having played one game less, with the Gunners only having two games left this season. City ideally need to win only one of their remaining three league games to secure the title.

Moreover, they are also in the FA Cup where they face Manchester United on June 3.

Guardiola gave his views to the press (via Sky Sports Football):

"My legacy is exceptional already. I have been here many times already.We are not stupid to know how important [Wednesday'] game is. It is maybe one of the most important games since we are together here. We cannot deny that. For the competition, for the rival, for many things."

He added:

"I said to the players live it like a huge opportunity, enjoy the moment, we are incredibly lucky to be here. It is in our hands, it depends on us, we don't have to do something exceptional, just be ourselves and win one game to reach the final."

Manchester City will be looking to reach their second-ever Champions League final tonight. They previously achieved this feat in the 2020-21 season against Chelsea where they went on to lose 1-0 in the final. They were beaten 6-5 on aggregate by Real Madrid in the semifinals last season.

