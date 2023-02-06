Ex-Manchester United coach labelled ‘Ted Lasso’ by players could be in charge of Leeds for double-header against Red Devils

Former Manchester United assistant coach Chris Armas could be in charge of Leeds United in the two sides' double-header this upcoming week. The Peacocks sacked manager Jesse Marsch after a poor run of form on Monday (February 6).

Armas joined Marsch's backroom staff at Elland Road just a week before the American was dismissed. Leeds released a statement on their website confirming his sacking and the departure of Rene Maric, Cameron Toshack and Pierre Barrieu.

There has been no indication that Armas will join those four in heading out of the struggling Premier League club. The former Toronto FC manager will likely be in the managerial hot seat when Leeds take on his former employers Manchester United on Wednesday (February 6).

Armas had an unfortunate time at Old Trafford during his short spell working with former interim boss Ralf Rangnick. He was given the nickname 'Ted Lasso', with Red Devils players comparing him to the infamous comedic television character.

The United squad were reported to have grown frustrated with his coaching methods and labeled him after the fictional AFC Richmond tactician. Played by Jason Sudeikis, Lasso was renowned for his clumsiness and bizarre managerial tactics.

Third-placed Manchester United host 17th placed Leeds at Old Trafford on Wednesday before heading to Elland Road for the reverse fixture on Sunday (February 12).

Armas on his time at Manchester United and lack of backing for Rangnick

Armas' spell working with Rangnick at Manchester United was eventually a failure. The Red Devils faltered, finishing sixth in the league and trophyless. Reports of player unrest tarnished most of the 2021-22 campaign, and Armas was occasionally mentioned as an issue for players.

However, the American coach insisted that he had a good relationship with Red Devils players during his time at Old Trafford. He said:

"With the players, I had a really good rapport, top to bottom, young or older, or superstar. But the frustrating thing is you find yourself with this gift, like a pot of gold, and I can't carry it; it's too heavy."

Armas does seem to have reservations over whether Rangnick had the full backing of the United hierarchy:

"Were they really going to push for Ralf to hit a home run, I don't know; they didn't add one player. So that's not me talking bad about the club; the club didn't add one single player in the transfer window when we're right in fourth position."

Rangnick managed 29 games at Manchester United, winning 11, drawing nine, and losing as many. His temporary appointment was met with polarising opinions. Cristiano Ronaldo was bemused by the German's arrival and told British broadcaster Piers Morgan that he had never heard of the former RB Leipzig coach.

No signings were made during Rangnick's tenure, while players such as Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic came to the end of their United careers. He has since become Austria's national team coach after a consultancy role with the Red Devils.

