Ex-Manchester United scout claims 2 European sides are set to rival Aston Villa to sign Marcus Rashford on a permanent deal this summer

Former Manchester United scout Mick Brown recently claimed that European giants Barcelona and Bayern Munich are keen on signing Marcus Rashford this summer. The Englishman is currently on loan at Aston Villa until the end of the season.

After a few difficult months at Manchester United, Marcus Rashford moved to Aston Villa on loan in January. Before his transfer, the 27-year-old was heavily linked to a potential transfer to Barcelona and other European giants. In his overall five appearances for Aston Villa so far, Rashford has contributed two assists.

In an interview with Football Insider, former Red Devils scout Mick Brown claimed Barcelona and Bayern Munich will be interested in securing Rashford's services this summer.

“I hear Barca and Bayern Munich are looking at him," he said. "If he keeps performing to his best level, it’s a three-way win-win-win situation. Villa win because they get a very good player for six months, Marcus wins because he has the opportunity to show off his talent and potential earn a big move."

Brown added that it would be a beneficial situation for Manchester United as well and added:

"And at the end of the day, Man United win because they’re more likely to get their highest-paid player off the books rather than having an unhappy player at the club. If these top clubs are interested and they come in, his value will shoot up. United will look to drive his price tag up and make as much money as they can from him. Having these top teams interested will do them no harm at all."

Barcelona have been on the lookout for a left-winger for a while now, although their financial situation has stopped them from making their moves. Rashford came up as an option in January but the deal did not go through. With competition from Bayern Munich, it remains to be seen where the Englishman heads next.

Manchester United offer Rasmus Hojlund in swap deal to sign Victor Osimhen: Reports

Victor Osimhen - Source: Getty

According to Italian website Calciomercato (h/t ESPN), Manchester United are set to offer Rasmus Hojlund in a swap deal to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli. The Nigerian forward is currently on loan at Galatasaray until the end of the season.

Osimhen's contract with Napoli is set to end in June 2026. However, the Red Devils hope to secure his services for a reported €40 million and Rasmus Hojlund. The Danish forward has recorded seven goals and one assist in 34 outings for Manchester United across competitions this season. His declining form has worried the English giants, who wish to bolster their attack with Osimhen's arrival.

Meanwhile, Victor Osimhen has performed well for Galatasaray since his arrival in September last year. The forward has contributed 20 goals and five assists in 26 outings across competitions.

