Ex-PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino turned down offer to replace Graham Potter as Chelsea manager - Reports

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly turned down an approach from Chelsea to replace under-fire manager Graham Potter.

The Blues haven't seen an uptick in form since the English manager was appointed in September last year after new owner Todd Boehly sacked their previous manager, Thomas Tuchel.

Despite some initial positive signs, Chelsea have failed to register positive performances consistently.

The Blues have managed to pick up only three wins in their last 15 Premier League games. 11 points adrift of the top four spots, they are also at risk of missing out on UEFA Champions League qualification for next season.

Chelsea's only chance at a trophy this season is in the Champions League and they are on the brink of elimination from the competition after losing their Round of 16 first-leg encounter against Borussia Dortmund.

The crisis rocking the club in recent weeks has raised suggestions that Potter could face the sack soon. As per recent reports, the Blues have contacted former PSG manager Pochettino to replace Potter.

It was also reported that the former Tottenham boss has turned down a chance to take charge of Chelsea.

The 50-year-old tactician is among a couple of high-profile managers who are currently without a job at the moment, after being sacked by PSG last year.

Pochettino commands a lot of respect in the coaching world. He also possesses a wealth of Premier League experience that could be needed to steady the ship at Chelsea.

Pochettino also revealed last year that he wishes to return to the Premier League someday after leaving his role as PSG manager. He said:

"I miss the Premier League. I am really open. I love England and I live between London and Barcelona, but more in London. My house, my home. I would love to be in England. The Premier League is the best league in the world. It's so competitive."

"I know people what something different" - Graham Potter reacts to Chelsea's poor form

The English tactician has come under serious scrutiny in recent weeks due to the Blues' poor form.

The West London club suffered disappointing back-to-back 1-0 defeats against Southampton and Borussia Dortmund last week in the Premier League and Champions League, respectively.

Reacting to Chelsea's 1-0 loss to Southampton at Stamford Bridge, he admitted that he can feel the pressure and knows that the fans want something different. Potter said:

“I am not stupid or naive. My job is to keep going and keep helping and supporting the team and take that criticism. I get it that when you are losing that there’s always something you should do or change. I have always been this way and it has gotten me to this point, but at the same time, I know people want something different."

