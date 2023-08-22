Ex-PSG star Jerome Rothen says one individual influenced Kylian Mbappe to continue with club this season

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) player Jerome Rothen has named the one man who he thinks influenced Kylian Mbappe to stay at the club this season.

As per Rothen, he thinks new Parisians boss Luis Enrique has helped Mbappe stay at the club.

“We are lucky to have a coach who wants to make them work and wants to put his ideas in place without having his hands tied,” Rothen said on Rothen s’enflamme Monday.

He continued:

“There was warming in the speech between Nasser and Kylian Mbappe, but there was also intervention from Luis Enrique. I am convinced the coach also stepped up because he had the shoulders to ensure and assume this post."

Rothen added:

“He does not want to pay for the stories of the past. He put his little grain of salt by saying: ‘Listen, try to arrange, on one side as on the other, but Kylian Mbappe, his place is at PSG.’ “

PSG's statement on Mbappe's return to the first team

Mbappe's contract at the club expires next summer. The player fuelled the fire earlier this summer by confirming that he will not be triggering an extension in his contract, essentially making him a free agent next year.

PSG chiefs were unhappy with the decision, as they do not want to lose a player of such high value on a free transfer. The club banished Mbappe from the first team and made him to train with the reserves.

They made it clear that Mbappe will either have to sign a new deal at the club or face the consequences (potentially sitting out an entire season).

The two parties appeared to have reached a stalemate before things changed again earlier this month. Reportedly, Mbappe and the club had constructive discussions, which has now seen the Frenchman return to the first team.

PSG's statement read:

"After very constructive and positive discussions between Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappe before the PSG-Lorient match, the player was reinstated in the first training team this morning."

Mbappe scored on his return in PSG's 1-1 draw against Toulouse at the weekend.