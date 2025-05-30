Ex-PSG star praises the Ligue 1 side for replacing Lionel Messi, Neymar and Mbappe with 'the best young players in the world'

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Javier Pastore has praised the club for improving despite losing Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe. The Paris-based club has made it to the final of the UEFA Champions League despite losing the three players who were considered the crown jewels of their project.

Ad

Discussing his former side’s fortunes, Pastore said in a recent interview with AS ahead of the Champions League final on May 31:

“PSG has changed a lot of players. They have replaced the best players in the world, those with a lot of name and impact, Messi, Mbappe, Neymar, Verratti, very important players on a footballing level, in the dressing room... with a much younger and more talented team. They have the best young players in the world, along with Barcelona."

Ad

Trending

"I was the most expensive signing in Europe that year (55 million). It had a big impact. I didn't give it so much importance, because there was still not so much talk about transfers and money. Years later came Neymar, something unprecedented. We didn't think that a player could have that market price. But watching him play and then having him as a teammate, the price was too small. He broke football, he broke everything, because of the magnitude of his transfer.”

Ad

Pastore went on to hail Luis Enrique for his achievements with PSG this season following Mbappe's departure, saying:

“Luis Enrique, with a lot of hard work, has turned the criticisms they had into praise. Hats off to him. Success without Kylian? No club coach would want Mbappe to leave for another team. These are decisions that are made at a certain point in his career. Mbappe has equally had an incredible year and without playing in his natural position. He felt it was time for a change of scenery, of club, of country. It was his choice.”

Ad

Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe could only help La Parisians to domestic glory despite their massive wages. The younger contingent at the club will hope they can give the club the best piece of silverware they have yet to claim.

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar's PSG legacy

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar were three of the best players on the planet when they represented PSG at the same time between 2021 and 2023. Despite their abilities, the trio accomplished everything except perhaps the sole reason they were assembled in Paris, the UEFA Champions League crown.

Ad

Neymar was the first to arrive at the club, joining from Barcelona in the summer of 2017 for a €222 million world-record fee. He scored 118 times and provided 79 assists in 173 games to help the side to five Ligue 1 titles, three French Cups, and two League Cups. He then left for Al-Hilal for €90 million in 2023.

Mbappe joined the French giants from AS Monaco initially on a loan deal in 2017 before making the move permanent for €180 million the next year. He is PSG’s record goalscorer with 256 goals and 107 assists in 308 games, winning six League titles, four French Cups, and two League Cups. He joined Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer of 2024.

Lionel Messi joined in the summer of 2021 after his contract with Barcelona could not be renewed because of the Catalan side’s well-documented financial troubles. He left as a free agent two years later to join Inter Miami after helping the team to two league titles with 32 goals and 35 assists in 75 appearances.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Patrick Cocobassey Patrick is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. A Business Administration graduate with a professional experience of 10 years, one of his earliest childhood memories is watching Calabar Rovers play at the U.J. Esuene Stadium with his father, with whom, he connects with, discussing the beautiful game.



Patrick’s favorite team is Manchester United for their unparallelled legacy and success in the game. He is a big admirer of Michael Carrick and his ‘smooth’ style of play back in the days. His favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who according to him, brought a ‘swagger’ to football with his unique managerial style. Robin van Persie’s title-winning volley against Aston Villa for the 2013 PL triumph is etched in his memory forever.



Patrick always uses trusted outlets that produce accurate, balanced and fair information, and which present multiple point of views. He believes in reporting in a holistic manner for the readers’ benefit. If he could change a football rule, he would increase the number of substitutions allowed due to the high number of games played these days, to reduce injuries and so that youngsters get to show their talent as well.



When not covering football, Patrick loves reading, writing poems and short stories, and spend time with his dog Lana. Know More