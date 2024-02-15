Ex-Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho names his favorites to win the UEFA Champions League this season

Jose Mourinho has named Real Madrid and Manchester City as his two favorites to win the UEFA Champions League this season

Mourinho has won the trophy twice as a manager; first at Porto (2003-04) and then at Inter Milan (2009-10). He was sacked last month as AS Roma's manager and has since been without a club.

The legendary Portuguese manager was a guest on a recent episode of 'Rio Ferdinand presents FIVE' on YouTube, where he talked about several topics related to his career. A few minutes into the segment, he was asked to name his favorites to win the Champions League this season.

Mourinho replied (04:42):

"I would say City [Manchester City], Real Madrid. If somebody outside wins it, for me, it would be a great surprise. I would love Real Madrid to win it again, for the club and for Carlo [Ancelotti]. I wouldn't be upset at all if City does it... Bayern Munich can do it, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) can do it. But looking at potential, I think City... City, Real for the Champions [League]."

Manchester City won the UEFA Champions League for the first time in their history last season. What's more, they also won the Premier League and the FA Cup as well, completing a historic treble in the process.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, won the European competition in the 2021-22 campaign. They are by far the most successful club in the history of the Champions League with a record 14 titles to their name.

Real Madrid star wants team to retain focus in the second leg after 1-0 win against RB Leipzig

Real Madrid secured a 1-0 away win against RB Leipzig in the first leg of their last-16 match on Tuesday (February 13).

Both teams kept 50% of the ball but Leipzig had six more shots on target than Real Madrid's three. However, Los Merengues led in the one stat that mattered most, courtesy of a Brahim Diaz goal three minutes into the second half.

After the game, Andriy Lunin said that the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu will be a different challenge. He stated, via the club's official website (via MadridUniversal):

"You always want to improve things, the way you played or the result, but we come away with a win and a slight advantage. It will be a different game at the Bernabéu, starting from scratch. We’ve taken a step in the right direction but we have to keep going."

Lunin, 25, started in between the sticks ahead of Chelsea loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga. He had an outstanding game for his team, making nine saves and registering 10 recoveries to secure a deserved clean sheet on the night.

The return leg of the last-16 encounter will be played in Madrid on March 6.