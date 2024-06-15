Ex-Real Madrid midfielder Sami Khedira picks Barcelona star to win Player of the Tournament at Euro 2024

Former Real Madrid midfielder Sami Khedira has named Barcelona right winger Lamine Yamal as his pick for the Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament. The 16-year-old Spanish player, who is a La Masia graduate, joined Blaugrana's A team in 2023.

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE, Khedira revealed his choice. Check out his answer at the 32:00 mark in the video below:

Lamine received his first senior international call-up in September 2023 by coach Luis de la Fuente for the 2024 Euros qualifiers. With his senior debut for Spain, in which he netted a goal against Georgia in the 2024 Euros qualifiers, the Barcelona star became the youngest player and goalscorer for La Roja.

At 16 years and 57 days, Lamine Yamal also became the youngest goalscorer in history in a Euro qualifying match, breaking former Welsh winger Gareth Bale's record, who scored at the age of 17 years and 83 days.

Speaking about the Barcelona forward ahead of Euro 2024, manager Luis de la Fuente said (as per Diario AS):

"Lamine Yamal is very young. He has a talent that only a chosen few have. But, when his performance level drops, the criticism is fierce. So we try to educate him, he’s a special footballer. You all assume Nico Williams and Lamine will play. If they don’t play, there may be a surprise for you."

Spain is set to face Croatia in their first match of Euro 2024 on Saturday (June 15) at Olympiastadion Berlin.

Former Barcelona icon Ivan Rakitic hopes Real Madrid veteran wins Euro 2024

Former Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic expressed his wish for Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric to win Euro 2024. Speaking to Diario AS, Rakitic said the 38-year-old deserves the honor for all his contributions to his nation Croatia.

Rakitic said (via Madrid Xtra on X):

"Football owes Modrić a title with Croatia. His thing would be for him to win this EURO. It would be special to see Luka lift the trophy."

Luka Modric, widely recognized as one of the greatest midfielders in the world, has not won an international trophy in his long and illustrious career. Despite his age, the Croatian continues to be among the best on the pitch. Last season, Modric netted two goals and provided eight assists in 46 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid.

Since his arrival at Santiago Bernabéu in 2012, the 38-year-old has won four La Liga titles and six UEFA Champions League titles while scoring 39 goals and providing 86 assists in 534 games.