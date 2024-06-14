UEFA Euro 2024: Who will hosts Germany face in Round of 16 and quarter-finals? Potential opponents explored

Euro 2024 begins tonight (June 14) with host nation Germany facing Scotland from Group A. Julian Nagelsmann's men are going in as one of the favorites to win the tournament, but their road to the final could be far from easy.

Ahead of Germany's opening match, DAZN has come up with the potential opponents they could face after the group stages. Die Mannschaft have been placed in Group A of the tournament, with Scotland, Hungary, and Switzerland as opponents. They are expected to bag the first spot in the group and comfortably proceed to the Round of 16.

The stakes are high for the German national team this time, as they've faced tough luck in their last three major international tournaments: the 2018 and 2022 World Cups and the 2020 Euros. Here's a look at whom they could face in the Round of 16 and the quarter-finals of Euro 2024.

A look at Germany's potential opponents in the Round of 16 and quarter-finals of Euro 2024

If Germany finishes at the top of the table of Group A, they will face the second-placed team in Group C, comprising England, Denmark, Slovenia, and Serbia. The Danes are widely expected to come second in their group, making them the most plausible opponents of the hosts in the Round of 16.

However, if Nagelsmann's men do not top their group and bag the second spot, they'll face the runners-up from Group, arguably the 'Group of Death' in Euro 2024. Group B includes Spain, Croatia, Italy, and Albania with one of the first three being Die Mannschaft's likely opponents.

If Germany qualifies for the quarter-final as the winners of Group A in the group stages, they will face the winners of the Round of 16 from Group B. Therefore, they have to face one of Spain, Italy, or Croatia in the quarter-final, assuming Albania do not cause a major upset in the group.

If the Germans qualify for the quarter-final as runners-up of Group A, they will face the winners of Group C in the Round of 16. England is widely considered to top Group C and win in the knockout stage, making them their most likely opponent in this scenario.

Die Mannschaft must give it their all in the group stage itself and be prepared to face the other favorite teams of Euro 2024 in the subsequent rounds. It could be an exciting tournament for them after a disappointing run in two consecutive World Cups and the last Euros.