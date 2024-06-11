5 best Germany players left out of Euro 2024 squad

With just four days to go for Euro 2024, excitement among the players and fans is at its peak. The European Championships will take place simultaneously with Copa America 2024, with their respective finals to be held on the same day — July 14.

Germany will be the host of Euro 2024 and will be looking to bring back their lost glory after underwhelming performances in the last few international tournaments. Julian Nagelsmann has already selected the 26-man squad for Germany and it has the right blend of experience and youth. However, a few talented players have missed out on an international call this time. Some are in the middle of injuries while others didn't find a place in the squad.

Top five players excluded from Germany's Euro 2024 squad

We will look at the top five players who have been excluded from Germany's 26-man squad for Euro 2024.

5. Julian Brandt

Borussia Dortmund v SV Darmstadt 98 - Bundesliga (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

The first player on this list is Borussia Dortmund's Julian Brandt. The attacking midfielder has had an impressive season for the yellow outfit, scoring 10 goals and providing 16 assists in 47 appearances. He was also part of the squad that made it to the Champions League final this season before being defeated by Real Madrid.

Brandt is not the only Borussia Dortmund player to have been omitted from the German national squad. Mats Hummels and Karim Adeyemi are other surprise omissions.

4. Leon Goretzka

TSG Hoffenheim v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka is another surprise omission by Julian Nagelsmann. The 29-year-old has had an impressive season for the German club, scoring six goals and providing 11 assists in 42 appearances.

With Goretzka out, the starting midfield for Germany will likely have Real Madrid's Toni Kroos and Bayer Leverkusen's Robert Andrich, with Barcelona's Ilkay Gundogan in the AMF position.

3. Karim Adeyemi

Borussia Dortmund v SV Darmstadt 98 - Bundesliga (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Despite reaching the Champions League final with Borussia Dortmund, Karim Adeyemi has been omitted from Germany's Euro 2024 squad by Julian Nagelsmann.

The 22-year-old winger has been one of the standouts for the yellow outfit this season. Playing as an out-and-out winger, Adeyemi has scored five goals and assisted twice in 34 games for Dortmund.

Adeyemi was also named in Germany's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. However, he didn't play in any matches and Germany took an early exit from the tournament.

2. Serge Gnabry

Real Madrid v FC Bayern München: Semi-final Second Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Serge Gnabry was ruled out of the entire season after he suffered a torn muscle bundle 27 minutes into Bayern's 2-1 loss against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals on May 8. After the match, Bayern Munich issued an official statement confirming that Gnabry would miss the remainder of the season.

The German forward has had a run of injuries over the last few months. In September last year, he broke his arm and was out for seven matches. He has played just 20 matches this season and has registered five goals and two assists.

1. Mats Hummels

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League Final 2023/24 Mats Hummels (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The most glaring omission from Germany's Euro 2024 squad is Mats Hummels. Hummels was one of the talismans of Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League final run this season. Despite being 35, the German defender was able to match up to even Kylian Mbappe and stop him in Dortmund's victory over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Champions League semi-finals.

It seems like Julian Nagelsmann has chosen youth over experience to turn the tide in favor of Germany after more than a decade of disappointing performances in international tournaments.