5 reasons why Germany are favorites to win Euro 2024

Germany will host Euro 2024 amid a dramatic upturn in form under Julian Nagelsmann. Die Mannschaft struggled before the former Bayern Munich manager replaced Hansi Flick last September.

The host nation have been touted among the favorites to win the tournament. This comes after the three-time European Champions won four of eight friendly games, including an impressive 2-0 win away to France.

Many subplots surround Germany's Euro 2024 quest. There is no better way to put their 2022 FIFA World Cup calamity behind them than to win the trophy on home soil.

Here are five reasons Nagelsmann's men can reign supreme and win their third European Championship:

Trending

Germany's proven success bodes well for Euro 2024

Toni Kroos was a member of the 2014 World Cup winning squad.

Germany are one of the most successful European nations in history and are more than not the one team opponents fear facing. They boast four FIFA World Cup trophies and three European Championships in their cabinet.

Die Mannschaft have somewhat failed to live up to expectations in recent years. They were knocked out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stages, but this could spur them on in their homeland. Nationalmannschaft's winning mentality has made them one of the most consistent teams in Euros history.

Homeland advantage

The Olympiastadion in Berlin will host the final.

Germany will host Euro 2024, the first time they have hosted the tournament since its unification in 1990. The 1988 edition of the competition took place in what was then West Germany.

The German squad will be familiar with their surroundings, and this is a major advantage that can't be understated. England enjoyed a similar scenario during Euro 2020 as they played all but one of their seven games at Wembley. The Three Lions made it to the final and felt the nation's support throughout.

Expand Tweet

Die Mannschaft will feel the weight of playing on home soil during a major tournament. It comes with pressure, but also the chance to make history in front of your people.

Julian Nagelsmann’s in it for the long haul

Julian Nagelsmann signed an extension after impressing.

Julian Nagelsmann replaced Hansi Flick nine months ago after Bayern Munich surprisingly parted ways with the young coach. He'd impressed at the Allianz Arena, overseeing 60 wins in 84 games and winning the Bundesliga title.

Germany swooped for Nagelsmann, and he signed a short-term deal with the national team. That deal was set to expire after Euro 2024, but his quick team transformation led to talks over a longer stay.

Nagelsmann agreed on a new contract in April, which will take him to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. There will be no distractions regarding his future this summer, which is a massive positive for himself, his players, and the fans.

Toni Kroos’ last hurrah

Toni Kroos will end his career at Euro 2024.

Toni Kroos shocked the football world when he announced his decision to retire after Euro 2024. The legendary playmaker came out of international retirement earlier this year to play in the tournament in his homeland.

Kroos, 34, made his final Real Madrid appearance in the La Liga giants' 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League. He was excellent throughout the season, posting one goal and 10 assists in 48 games across competitions.

The 109-cap Germany international will be eager to ride off into the sunset as a European Champion with his national team. He could be key for Nagelsmann's side as he's excelled in friendly action ahead of the tournament.

Die Mannschaft's exciting new generation

Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala are shining.

Germany has entered a new era, resulting in a group of exciting talents who will catch the eye during Euro 2024. Nagelsmann hasn't been afraid to include them in the mix in preparation for the tournament.

Bayern Munich attacker Jamal Musiala, 21, will be one to watch as he continues to flourish at club and international level. He starred for the Bavarians last season with 12 goals and eight assists in 38 games across competitions.

Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Florian Wirtz, 21, was named the Bundesliga Player of the Season. He was vital for Xabi Alonso's Die Werkself as they won the title unbeaten, registering 18 goals and 20 assists in 49 games across competitions.

The host nation's other exciting prospects are Bayern midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic, 20, and Hoffenheim striker Maximilian Beier, 21. Those four could flourish and be key for Nagelsmann.