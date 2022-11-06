"Excellent decision by Arteta" "All of a sudden, I feel more confident" - Arsenal fans rejoice as new signing returns to starting XI for Premier League clash against Chelsea

Arsenal have named Oleksandr Zinchenko in their starting line-up to face Chelsea in the Premier League today (6th November), leaving fans delighted.

Arsenal will face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in their 13th Premier League match of the season this afternoon. A win against the Blues would see them reclaim their place at the top of the table.

The Gunners currently sit second in the Premier League table with 31 points from 12 games. Manchester City's 2-1 win against Fulham on Saturday (5th November) saw them go atop the table, but could return to second place today.

Arsenal notably handed Nottingham Forest a 5-0 thrashing in their last top-flight match. They also go into the game against Chelsea on the back of a 1-0 victory over FC Zurich in the UEFA Europa League.

With less than an hour to go until kick-off, the north London giants have named their starting line-up for the game. Mikel Arteta has made just one change to the team that beat Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Zinchenko, who joined the club from Manchester City for £32 million in the summer, has notably replaced Takehiro Tomiyasu at left-back. He returns to the line-up after missing Arsenal's last five league games due to injury.

Tomiyasu started as a left-back for Arteta's side in their last four Premier League matches. However, the Japan international suffered an injury during their Europa League match against Zurich in the Europa League.

Zinchenko has thus earned a place in the Gunners' starting XI to face Chelsea. Here is how fans reacted to the news on Twitter:

Harrison Jack @HvrrisonJack That's our best starting 11, hope we can get the job done twitter.com/Arsenal/status… Arsenal @Arsenal 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎



Zinchenko returns

Jesus leads the line



Let’s do this, Gooners! 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎Zinchenko returnsJesus leads the lineLet’s do this, Gooners! 🔴𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎⚪️🔙 Zinchenko returns⚡️ Jesus leads the line🙌 Let’s do this, Gooners! https://t.co/hmlEWbnLa5 ZinchenkoThat's our best starting 11, hope we can get the job done Zinchenko 😍 That's our best starting 11, hope we can get the job done 🙏 twitter.com/Arsenal/status…

sizz.we @prncssiz I need to watch this game !! ZINCHENKO IS IN THE STARTING XI. I need to watch this game !! ZINCHENKO IS IN THE STARTING XI. ❤️

One fan wrote:

"Zinchenko starts. Excellent decision by Arteta. We need control today. Pressure applied consistently."

Moose @WaiRIOkoC Zinchenko starts. Excellent decision by Arteta. We need control today. Pressure applied consistently. Zinchenko starts. Excellent decision by Arteta. We need control today. Pressure applied consistently.

Howard || WE LOVE TOMORIRU @BogheadEX Zinchenko!!



all of a sudden I feel more confident about this game already Zinchenko!!all of a sudden I feel more confident about this game already

How have Arsenal's opponents Chelsea fared?

Arsenal's opponents Chelsea currently sit seventh in the Premier League table with 21 points. They have won six, drawn three and lost three of their 12 matches so far this season.

A win against the Gunners today would see the Blues move above Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United in the table. However, they have notably failed to win each of their last three top-flight games.

The London giants suffered an embarrassing 4-1 defeat at the hands of Brighton in the league last weekend. They will now be looking to bounce back from the loss when they host Arteta and Co.

Graham Potter has made four changes to the team that lost to his former employers last weekend. Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are all starting for the hosts today.

