"Except Leo, there is no one player who can win a league on their own" - Sergio Aguero makes Lionel Messi and Haaland comment

Sergio Aguero believes that Lionel Messi is the only player who can “win a league” on his own, though he has backed Erling Haaland to break many a record.

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City currently sit second in the 2022-23 table, five points behind Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. Man City's title charge has been spearheaded by Haaland, who has scored 31 goals from 27 appearances to date. The Norwegian has already registered four hat-tricks since moving to England last summer.

Speaking about the Cityzens' title fight with the Gunners, Aguero told Stake that Manchester City are still very much in the running to win.

“The Premier League is the most competitive league there is. City has won four out of the five last Premier Leagues. They're still in the fight [with Arsenal], and that needs to be recognised. Prowling from the second position, ready to strike – anything can happen,” he said.

While Haaland has been in sensational form in front of goal, Aguero believes that his goals do not guarantee league titles.

“We'll have to see that yet. There's plenty the season to go still. Haaland, who has been racking metrics that will break historical records, will play a major part of it,” the 34-year-old said.

The Argentine added that a collective team effort is crucial.

“In any case, excepting Leo [Lionel Messi], there's no one player who can win a League on their own. It's about the team, and City's got a very talented roster and an exceptional staff. They've given plenty evidence of their great stature, and you know they'll fight until the very end,” Aguero added.

Sergio Aguero hopes to partner Lionel Messi in his Kings League team Kunisports

Sergio Aguero is hoping to play alongside Lionel Messi in his Kings League team Kunisports in the future.

The Kings League, created by former Barcelona and Spain defender Gerard Pique alongside influencer Ibai Llanos, is a 12-team, seven-a-side football tournament. The league commenced in January and holds matches every Sunday in Barcelona. It features professional footballers as well as some of the most popular streamers and social media icons.

When asked by a fan if Lionel Messi would feature in his Kings League team, Aguero revealed that the door was always open for his compatriot.

“Obviously it's not easy, it's difficult, but it all depends on Leo's situation at the end of the season. Obviously Leo and anyone have the doors open to play at Kunisports,” he said, via Clarin.

Every Kings League team can register as many as 12 players, out of which seven can play. While Kunisports' squad is currently full, the Manchester City legend vowed to make room for the PSG star, even if it meant removing himself from the team.

“It would be very nice, but you still have to see why 12 can play, so one of the two is going to have to leave. Obviously he's going to play and I stream,” Aguero added.

