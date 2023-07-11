"Expanding Kardashian curse", "Won't win Ballon d'Or" - Fans react as Kim Kardashian hangs out with both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland

Fans have hilariously claimed that Kim Kardashian's curse may harm Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland's chances of winning the Ballon d'Or in the future.

The American media personality was snapped partying with Mbappe at billionaire Michael Rubin's July 4th event. They were seen enjoying the occasion among other celebrities such as NFL legend Tom Brady and actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

Kardashian also attended a Dolce & Gabbana event and got a snap with Haaland. The pair are ambassadors for the fashion company and grinned for a photo that has set the internet ablaze.

Many fans fear that the Kardashian curse is set to take hold of both Mbappe and Haaland. She is gaining a reputation for placing misfortune on football teams and players she encounters.

Kardashian was in attendance to watch Arsenal in UEFA Europa League action at the Emirates in March with her son Saint West. However, their visit cursed the Gunners as they crashed out of the competition at the hands of Sporting CP.

A similar ordeal ensued when the duo visited PSG for their Ligue 1 clash with Rennes at the Parc des Princes a few days later. The Parisians suffered a shock 2-0 defeat at home.

Kylian Mbappe played in that game and was well below his usual standards while Kardashian watched on. Still, he met up with Saint West after the game to put a brightener on the disappointing showing.

The American socialite didn't visit the Etihad this past season luckily for Manchester City and Erling Haaland. The Norweigan was part of a Cityzens side that won the continental treble.

Fans will be hoping his encounter with Kardashian doesn't curse his upcoming season. One fan has jokingly claimed that the attacking duo will fail to win the Ballon d'Or as a result of their meetings with the American influencer:

"Both won't win Ballon D'or throughout their careers. The Curse is real."

Another fan reacted to the rare interactions between the footballers and Kardashian:

"She's expanding the Kardashians curse."

Here's how Twitter is predicting the Kardashian curse to take hold of the pair:

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Kim Kardashian has hung out with Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe in past week 🤩



What a linkup! Kim Kardashian has hung out with Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe in past week 🤩What a linkup! https://t.co/RtKhvSZzo6

Skem @Skemechis @ESPNFC Congratulations to Harry Kane for winning the 2023/2024 PL topscorer @ESPNFC Congratulations to Harry Kane for winning the 2023/2024 PL topscorer

Eⁿᶻᵒ Fᵉʳʳᵃʳⁱ 💙🇦🇷 @CFCMid

The Curse is real @ESPNFC Both won't win Ballon D'or throughout their careersThe Curse is real @ESPNFC Both won't win Ballon D'or throughout their careers The Curse is real

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland battling it out for the 2023 Ballon d'Or with Lionel Messi

Both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are among the favorites to win this year's Ballon d'Or in October. The two strikers put up excellent numbers in the past season and have earned shouts to win the award.

Mbappe, 24, bagged 41 goals and 10 assists in 43 games across competitions. He played a key role in helping PSG win the Ligue 1 title.

Meanwhile, Haaland, 22, scored an astounding 52 goals and provided nine assists in 53 matches across competitions. The Norweigan was instrumental in City's treble triumph and also finished top scorer in the UEFA Champions League (12).

However, Lionel Messi may just be the hot favorite to win the Ballon d'Or for the eighth time in his career. He finally won the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last December. The Argentine icon bagged 21 goals and 20 assists in 41 matches across competitions for PSG.

Poll : 0 votes