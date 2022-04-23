"Expectation will be even heavier" - Bryan Robson delivers honest verdict on Manchester United's appointment of Erik ten Hag

Manchester United legend Bryan Robson believes Erik ten Hag will be a successful manager at Old Trafford. He also believes that the Manchester United board should back him in the long run.

The Dutchman has agreed terms with the Red Devils to become their new full-time manager after the sacking of Ole Gunner Solskjaer.

The official announcement was made by the club on Thursday. However, the current Ajax manager is expected to arrive at Old Trafford only after the Dutch season is over.

The Red Devils have been struggling in the ongoing season and are currently languishing in the sixth position in the Premier League standings. They have also been eliminated from the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League.

fans have started showing their frustration in protests, demanding that the owners step down. Ralf Rangnick was appointed as the footballing director on a two-year contract while being the interim manager until the end of the ongoing season.

Many former Manchester United players have expressed their happiness over the appointment of the Ajax manager as the new full-time manager. They believe Erik ten Hag is the right man for the club as they backed plans to overhaul the team and end their five-year-long trophy drought.

The 65-year-old former Manchester United midfielder Bryan Robson has also backed the Dutchman despite several major challenges waiting for him at Old Trafford. He told the Daily Mail:

''Erik ten Hag is facing an incredibly tough job, but it is an opportune moment to reset. United have had far too many managers in recent years and they need to trust this one to get it right.' I’m sure Edwin van der Sar, the former United keeper who is now Ajax chief executive, has been truthful in his appraisal of Ten Hag. He has talked highly of his character, his standards, and his ability to improve youngsters, plus get the best out of established players.''

Robson believes expectations will be even higher at Old Trafford than they were at Ajax week-in and week-out. He added:

''There is also pressure to win every week at Ajax and that expectation will be even heavier when he walks through the doors at Old Trafford.''

Scott McTominay and Raphael Varane spotted training ahead of Manchester United - Arsenal clash

Scott McTominay and Raphael Varane have joined the team in training camp ahead of the much-important Premier League clash against Arsenal. The Red Devils will travel to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

This match is crucial for both the clubs as they fight each other and Tottenham Hotspur for the fourth spot in the table. The Gunners will be upbeat ahead of the United match after beating Chelsea 4-2 at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

