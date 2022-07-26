"Expected in Manchester on Monday" - David Ornstein gives update on Cristiano Ronaldo's proposed talks with Manchester United

The Athletic's David Ornstein has reported that Cristiano Ronaldo will return to England to hold talks with Manchester United over his future.

Uncertainty over the Portuguese star's future at Old Trafford continues to ensue following reports that he wants to leave the club this summer.

Despite this, there has been a lack of concrete interest in the 37-year-old. The likes of Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have been ruled out as potential suitors (as per the Daily Mail).

Ronaldo has missed the Red Devils' pre-season tour of East Asia and Australia, having been afforded extended time off due to 'family reasons'.

Ornstein is reporting that the legendary forward will return to Manchester on Monday, July 25 to hold talks over his future. He reported:

"The 37-year-old is expected in Manchester on Monday and will hold discussions with United, having informed them of his wish to leave this summer if a suitable offer arrives."

United boss Erik ten Hag and the players will return to training on Tuesday, July 26. It remains to be seen whether Ronaldo will be part of the squad that takes part.

The Red Devils' stance throughout the ordeal has been that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is not for sale.

Ronaldo has one year left on his current contract with the option to extend for a further year. The Portuguese star reportedly wants to continue playing in the UEFA Champions League with a top contending side.

Cristiano Ronaldo likely to stay at Manchester United

Ronaldo may not be waving goodbye this summer

Despite the heavily reported hard work of Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes, it seems the Portuguese star will have to stay at Manchester United.

No club seems willing to put their finances together to secure the five-time Champions League winner despite his glittering resume.

The 37-year-old managed 24 goals in 38 appearances for United last season despite the side's woeful campaign. The 13-time Premier League winners finished sixth and ended the season trophyless.

A disappointing end to the season and lack of fight in any competition has evidently seen Ronaldo reconsider his future. However, he has put himself in a somewhat precarious situation now as Manchester United fans have grown tiresome of his questionable lack of loyalty.

Aside from his reservations to continue at Manchester United, there's the interesting fact that he now has a new manager at the helm in Ten Hag. The former Ajax coach has already shown he means business during pre-season with his possession-based style being put into practice.

All eyes will be on whether Cristiano Ronaldo links up with the United camp for training at Carrington on Tuesday.

