“Experience plays a hugely important role” - David Alaba lauds Lionel Messi and Luka Modric for ageing like fine wine

David Alaba recently claimed that Lionel Messi and Luka Modric's success after turning 35 years old is down to their experience at the top level.

Messi is currently 35, while Modric is 37. Despite their age, both superstars remain massively important for their teams winning trophies.

Alaba claimed that while players can help their teams at a young age due to their freshness, experience plays a pivotal role in players performing in their late 30s. The defender said (h/t Madrid Zone):

"Experience plays a hugely important role in football. When you're young, you have the freshness. Later you are calm and think more strategically."

Lionel Messi recently guided Argentina to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar scored seven goals during the tournament, including a brace in the final.

Messi also provided three assists during the Qatar showpiece and was named the winner of the Golden Ball for his exploits.

Modric was equally influential in guiding Croatia to a third-place finish. He was a crucial component of the Real Madrid team that won the La Liga and UEFA Champions League trophies last season.

Lionel Messi's former Argentina teammate said he didn't follow the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup was a historic occasion for Argentina as Lionel Messi and co. brought an end to La Albiceleste's 36-year-long drought at the greatest stage.

Messi's former teammate Carlos Tevez, however, made a surprising revelation. Speaking to Radio Mitre, the retired striker revealed he didn't follow the tournament in Qatar.

The former Manchester United and Manchester City striker said (via GOAL):

"I didn't follow the World Cup in Qatar very closely but I saw France a lot, because it was a team that I liked. I have not written to Messi because his phone must have been blown up. It makes me very happy that my children celebrated his goals."

Tevez made 76 appearances for La Albiceleste during his glowing career. He scored 13 goals and provided 13 assists for his country.

