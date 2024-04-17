Explained: Truth behind Cole Palmer's goal bonus after recent penalty row with Chelsea teammates

Chelsea's Cole Palmer will reportedly miss out on a significant financial windfall after having opted against adding a goal bonus clause to his contract with the Blues.

The Englishman joined the west London club from Manchester City in a £45 million transfer in 2023. According to a report in The Sun (via Football365), he signed a seven-year contract worth £80,000 per week but insisted on not adding a goal bonus clause.

The report also claims that the Blues will offer the attacking midfielder an upgraded contract with a substantial pay rise owing to his monumental performances. However, no talks between the club and the player have begun yet.

While Chelsea have had a rollercoaster of a season so far, the 21-year-old has been their best player by a mile. He has netted 20 goals in the Premier League so far and also has two hat-tricks to his name.

Palmer scored four goals in Chelsea's recent 6-0 mauling of Everton at Stamford Bridge. His tally of goals also included a spot-kick, which became a matter of much debate and left gaffer Mauricio Pochettino with an egg on his face.

Mauricio Pochettino was part of the lure for Palmer to make a move to Chelsea

Palmer joined the Blues in the summer of 2023

During an interview, the Manchester City academy graduate revealed that gaffer Mauricio Pochettino was part of the lure for him to make a move to the club.

In the interview, he claimed that he was willing to go on loan from City to get ready for first-team football as he wasn't getting enough minutes on the pitch. However, Pep Guardiola made it clear that Palmer was either staying at City or was being sold.

From the looks of it, the Englishman's signing has helped bolster the Blues' already handsome-looking squad. He has quickly established himself as a credible player at taking penalties and dribbling while also creating chances and scoring goals.

Interestingly, Palmer will be up against his former club when Chelsea take on the Cityzens in the semi-final of the FA Cup on April 20 at Wembley Stadium in London.

