Explained: Why Joao Cancelo missed Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona clash as hereditary heart problem claim emerges

Joao Cancelo didn't play for Barcelona in Sunday's win over Atletico Madrid at Wanda Metropolitano (0-3) and it appears that a health issue was the reason for his absence.

The Portuguese defender reportedly underwent medical checks after one of his relatives was diagnosed with a heart problem. The club wanted to ensure that the heart issue was not hereditary.

"Joao Cancelo missed the match against Atlético Madrid due to medical advice, as a precaution. A relative of the player has a heart problem and the club's medical services want to rule out that it is hereditary," RAC 1 reported, via Barca Universal.

Barcelona has yet to provide more updates on Cancelo's status but it would be a major upset for the club if he missed time due to the heart issue. Cancelo has a key role in Xavi's system, appearing in a total of 32 games across all competitions with the Catalans so far while recording four goals and as many assists.

The Blaugrana are second in La Liga standings with 64 points and trail Real Madrid by eight points. They will take on Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Deco says Barcelona wants to keep Joao Cancelo on a new deal

Joao Cancelo has been playing for Barcelona on loan from Manchester City and it is unclear if he will stay with the club past the current season. The Cityzens have yet to make a decision on what they will do with the Portuguese defender next.

Still, Barcelona sporting director Deco revealed that the club wants to keep Cancelo on a new deal.

"Will Cancelo and Joao Félix continue? If the situation turns out like last season, Joao Cancelo and Joao Félix are players we want to keep," Deco said, as per Barca Universal.

Due to their financial struggles, the Catalans may be unable to make a lucrative offer to Manchester City, and could examine the possibility of keeping him on loan for another season. Cancelo has expressed the desire to remain with the club and has revealed that he is a Barcelona fan.