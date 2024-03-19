Memphis Depay makes controversial claims involving Dani Alves, Paul Pogba, and Benjamin Mendy

Memphis Depay made some controversial claims that involved Dani Alves, Paul Pogba, and Benjamin Mendy after posting a photo of himself with Quincy Promes, who was convicted of drug trafficking in February.

Depay's photo with Promes created a lot of backlash from fans. The Atletico Madrid striker said he had been good friends with the 32-year-old midfielder, but this didn't mean that he agreed with the things that Quincy Promes did which led to his arrest and six-year conviction.

Memphis Depay said, via Foot Mercato:

"I will speak with the manager for this. We are still friends and I will not let my friends down, but this doesn't mean that I support them for everything they do. I had no intention to provoke anybody."

"I was on vacation and had dinner with friends. Paul Pogba was sitting next to me. It was fun. This is the way I live. We are football players and we post content on social media. It was a photo from my vacation, I saw nothing bad on this."

He further said:

"I understand people see things difefrent and I take responsibility for this. You don't know the Quincy Promes I know, I don't know the Quincy Promes you know. My background wasn't easy. My brother was in prison for 10 years. I never had questions about my brother. I am also friends with Dani Alves and and Benjamin Mendy, I never had questions about that before."

Paul Pogba was recently banned for four years for doping after testing positive for a prohibited substance. Dani Alves has been convicted of ra*ing a woman in a Barcelona nightclub and has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison. Benjamin Mendy was accused of ra*e and attempted ra*e, but was found not guilty in a trial in July 2023.

Memphis Depay returns to the Netherlands national team after a 1-year absence

Memphis Depay will make his return to the national team of the Netherlands during the international break. Depay has been part of the preliminary roster for the friendly games against Scotland (March 22) and Euro 2024 hosts Germany (March 26).

Depay will play for the national team for the first time since the 3-0 victory over Gibraltar on March 27, 2023. The 30-year-old striker has made 88 appearances with the national team and has scored 44 goals.

The Netherlands have advanced to the final stage of Euro 2024 and will take on Austria, France, and the winner of Play-off Path A.