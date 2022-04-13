“F*****g tractor”, “He’s finished” – Real Madrid fans demand Ancelotti to withdraw star player after ‘stinker’ first half display against Chelsea

Real Madrid trail Chelsea 1-0 at halftime in their Champions League quarter-final second leg at the Bernabeu, and Los Blancos fans are not happy.

The Blues took the lead on the night through an excellent team goal as Timo Werner laid off Mason Mount, who expertly curled the ball into the far corner.

Los Blancos do however still lead the tie by a goal, but their demanding fan base were unimpressed by the fact that Madrid were largely overrun by the Premier League outfit and distinctly second best throughout the first period.

One player who has particularly faced backlash for his anonymous first-half performance was midfielder Toni Kroos. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has faced criticism in the past for sticking with Madrid's trusted, but aging midfield three, and Twitter uses feel his display proves why the Spanish giants need to inject something new into the middle of the park.

Here are some of the best tweets in regards to the German international's first half:

Kev @fedeballer Take Kroos off and bring on Camavinga for the love of god Take Kroos off and bring on Camavinga for the love of god

rmtea @sanitasfc I can't defend Kroos this time I can't defend Kroos this time

leah_rmfc @leah_rm13 . We are a finished club Kroos has been bad but everyone’s just as bad. We are a finished club Kroos has been bad but everyone’s just as bad 💀. We are a finished club 😭😭😭😭

Yahya 🇲🇦 @LeonHegerberg Kroos bro you're not okay

Camavinga needed asap Kroos bro you're not okay Camavinga needed asap

ℑ @filmnobelpreis When Kroos starts playing passes to the opponent, you know there's something up When Kroos starts playing passes to the opponent, you know there's something up

𝙎𝙖𝙦𝙚𝙚𝙯𝙮 @Saqeezyy Bring Cama for Kroos ASAP IDFC RN Bring Cama for Kroos ASAP IDFC RN

Finicius @finiciusS @MikhaeIII Kroos getting cooked in midfield ffs @MikhaeIII Kroos getting cooked in midfield ffs

Marco 🍂 @AnirbanTalukd15

Fucking tractor!! finished



#UCL #RealMadrid Never start Kroos in big games again!! We never learn!!Fucking tractor!! finished Never start Kroos in big games again!! We never learn!!Fucking tractor!! finished#UCL #RealMadrid

Real Madrid fans for Eduardo Camavinga to play against Chelsea

32-year-old Kroos was part of the legendary Madrid midfield that won four Champions League titles in five seasons, but many feel it is time to give younger options a chance in midfield.

The 2014 World Cup winner simply could not handle N'Golo Kante and former teammate Mateo Kovacic as Chelsea took a huge step towards progressing to a potential semi-final against either Manchester City or Atletico Madrid.

An option to bring in from the bench is 19-year-old wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga, who has been a revelation in his debut season for Real Madrid since his arrival from Stade Rennais in the summer.

The French teenager is an energetic presence in midfield and has proved already this season that he can cut it at the highest level, whether it be a threat going forward, or a solid defensive presence. Camavinga has made 30 appearances in his inaugural campaign for Real Madrid, including six times in the Champions League.

