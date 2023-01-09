"F**k me" - Graham Potter reacts angrily to what Chelsea star did in 4-0 Manchester City thrashing

Chelsea manager Graham Potter produced a foul-mouthed reaction to Kai Havertz conceding a first-half penalty during his team's 4-0 FA Cup defeat at Manchester City on Sunday (January 8).

The Blues faced a daunting task to start their hunt for a ninth FA Cup against Pep Guardiola's side at the Etihad Stadium. Prioritizing Premier League over domestic cup run, Potter fielded a heavily rotated side.

Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with a spectacular left-footed free-kick. Just six minutes later, Havertz conceded a cheap penalty with a high left-arm from a Phil Foden corner. Subsequently, Julian Alvarez netted the spot-kick to double the hosts' deserved lead.

During the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) replays, Potter was captured watching footage of the incident on a small screen in the Chelsea dugout. Upon seeing Havertz's clear-cut handball, the former Brighton & Hove Albion boss turned away and murmured 'f**k me' in frustration.

Foden added to the visitors' frustration in the 38th minute after finishing off a well-constructed passing sequence. Mahrez doubled his tally after Kalidou Koulibaly fouled Foden inside the box in the 85th minute.

Meanwhile, Havertz was replaced by Denis Zakaria at the break.

Chelsea are currently on a dispiriting run of form under Potter, registering just two wins out of their last nine matches across all competitions.

The Blues are currently 10th in the 2022-23 Premier League table with 25 points from 17 matches. They are next scheduled to lock horns with Fulham at Craven Cottage on Thursday (January 12).

Frank Leboeuf blasts 3 Chelsea players after recent Manchester City defeat

Speaking to ESPN, Chelsea great Frank Leboeuf lambasted Kai Havertz and two of his teammates for their lackluster performances against Manchester City in the FA Cup third round. He said:

"It's really shameful. I've never seen Chelsea so low... they don't have the will, they don't have the guts, they don't have the courage to fight for the colours, they don't have the pride. I see players prove nothing, they show disrespect towards the fans and the club."

Slamming Havertz's outing at the Etihad Stadium, Leboeuf added:

"I'm talking about the so-called leaders. I'm not talking about [Lewis] Hall, [Trevoh] Chalobah or [Bashir] Humphreys. I'm talking about the players who form the spine... they are shameful, they do nothing. I don't know what Kai Havertz is doing, he'll be on record for scoring in the Champions League final, but what else?"

Pinpointing Mason Mount and Jorginho as weak links, Leboeuf said:

"Mason, yes, I love him, he's a guy from the club, but come on, he has to do something. I'm not even going to talk about Jorginho. I don't know what Jorginho is doing on the field. I'm very, very upset with what I've seen. I think it's really disrespectful, they don't do anything to make sure at least people will be proud."

