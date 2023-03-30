"F*** you, I hate you" - PSG superstar Neymar blasts Brazilian outlet on Twitter, press officer confirms he was hacked

Neymar's media representative has confirmed that the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar had his Twitter account hacked after the player attacked a Brazilian news outlet on the social media platform.

Fans were left confused after the forward posted random messages on his Twitter account on Tuesday (March 28). One of the said tweets was directed at Brazilian news outlet Choquei. The post, which was written in Portuguese, read:

"F*** you, I hate you"

Another random post read: "Ownado pelo zesty tmj <3 amo o snow um salve pro SRK, KOMI, B33CK_ FODACE A WAYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY." Neymar's account also tweeted, "Salve pro bricin e mandrake77" five times, but did not appear to have any particular meaning.

CHOQUEI @choquei AGORA: Conta do Neymar no Twitter é hackeada e hacker posta frases aleatórias.

The said tweets were soon removed from the PSG superstar's account, but the message aimed at Choquei remained for a while. The outlet initially saw the funny side of the incident as they responded to the 31-year-old, writing:

"We love you too"

However, Choquei then pointed out that the former Barcelona superstar had not deleted the tweet addressing them even after recovering his account. When the post was finally removed, they wrote:

"After 2 hours and with almost 100 thousand likes, Neymar deleted a tweet cursing Choquei."

CHOQUEI @choquei FAMOSOS: Após 2 horas e com quase 100 mil curtidas, Neymar apaga tweet xingando a Choquei.

Meanwhile, a press officer confirmed that the PSG superstar's account was indeed hacked, saying (via Canal Supporters):

"It was hacked. Twitter has taken care of the problem. At the moment, I don't have any other information."

The Brazilian's sister, Rafaella, also had her Twitter account hacked as the profile posted random messages. She took to Instagram to confirm the same, saying (via Choquei):

"It wasn't me who posted those things. All lie. I don't even have the app on my phone."

She also appears to have recovered as account as the said tweets have now been deleted.

PSG superstar Neymar is having tough time

Neymar made a positive start to the season, bagging 11 goals and nine assists in 13 Ligue 1 games until December. However, things have not gone according to plan for him since the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The forward's hopes of winning the World Cup came crashing down after Brazil were knocked out by Croatia in the quarter-finals. He then struggled for form with PSG and received severe criticism as a result.

To make matters worse, the former Santos FC star picked up an ankle injury during the Parisians' 4-3 win against LOSC Lille last month. He has since been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Off the field, he lost €1 million while playing online casino this week.

