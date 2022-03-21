FA Cup Semi-final Draw: Chelsea, Manchester City, Crystal Palace and Liverpool learn their opponents

Manchester City will face Liverpool, while Chelsea will take on Crystal Palace in the semi-finals of the FA Cup in what are sure to be two cracking fixtures.

Chelsea beat Championship side Middlesbrough 2-0 on Saturday to book their place in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola's side made light work of Southampton, beating the Saints 4-1 on Sunday.

The Reds, on the other hand, found it hard to break down a resilient Nottingham Forest side and had to wait until the 78th minute for Diogo Jota to net the gamewinner.

Surprisingly, however, it was Palace who seemed to have the easiest quarter-final opponent, dismantling fellow Premier League side Everton 4-0 to book their place in the semi-finals. Patrick Vieira's side are heavy underdogs to lift the FA Cup, with Chelsea enjoying a strong season so far.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will be relieved the Blues do not have to face either Manchester City or Liverpool in the semi-final, but will know the threat that Palace can pose to his side.

Manchester City vs Liverpool the standout FA Cup fixture

The two sides are also battling it out for the Premier League title

All eyes will, however, be on the mouth-watering clash between Manchester City and Liverpool. The two sides are currently locked in a battle for the Premier League title, with Pep Guardiola's side only being one point ahead of the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp's side have been in incredible form in 2022, having won 13 of their 17 games this year, losing only one. The Reds have already lifted the Carabao Cup earlier this campaign and will want to add more silverware to their collection this season.

Manchester City have also been in their usual dominant form, having won 11 of their 15 games across all competitions in 2022. Pep Guardiola will know that his side cannot afford to slip up in the Premier League if they are to retain the title.

Both semi-final fixtures will be played on 16th April, barring rescheduling, with the final being set for 14th May.

