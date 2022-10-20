Fabrizio Romano addresses rumours of Romelu Lukaku's Chelsea return after terminating Inter loan spell

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has shunned reports about Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku's return to the club in January.

The Belgian returned to Inter Milan on loan in the summer but has struggled due to muscular injuries. He has been out of action since August, making just three appearances, scoring once.

However, Lukaku will not be returning to Chelsea in January. He will complete his one-year-long loan spell, and both clubs will then decide on a one-year extension on the loan.

Reporting on Lukaku's situation, Romano tweeted:

"Rumours on Romelu Lukaku loan deal to be terminated in January are 100% wide of mark. He will complete the season with Inter — now back after muscle injury. Inter & Chelsea already held verbal talks last June about a potential 2nd season on loan, to be decided in 2023."

Lukaku helped Inter win the 2020-21 Scudetto, registering 24 goals and ten assists in 36 games. This earned him a club-record £97.5 million move to Stamford Bridge last summer. However, he scored just 15 goals in 44 games across competitions and has now returned to Inter on loan.

Chelsea, meanwhile, signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona in the summer. The Gabonese striker has scored three goals in eight games across competitions.

Graham Potter on whether Chelsea need more goalscoring players after goalless draw against Brentford

The Blues played out a goalless draw at Brentford in the Premier League on Wednesday (October 19) night.

After the game, new manager Graham Potter was asked if he needs more goalscoring players, to which he replied (via Football.London):

"Well, I always look at the team and try to get the team functioning better rather than zooming into individuals. I understand the question, but I would rather look at the team and try and help the team attack better."

He added:

"It's not easy against Brentford because if you don't attack well, quickly, it's in your backline, and you have to control a mess which is difficult to do because they've got physicality, and that's how they make the game unstable. We were close with Mase, close with Kai, but we can improve in that area."

The Blues (20) are fourth in the league, seven points behind leaders Arsenal. They will next host Manchester United on Saturday (October 22).

