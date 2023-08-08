Fabrizio Romano claims Chelsea goalkeeper set to secure summer exit

Renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Chelsea goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina is set to secure a loan transfer to Belgian club KAS Eupen.

Slonina, aged 19, is expected to complete his loan switch on Tuesday, August 8, marking a pivotal chapter in his football journey. The final intricacies of the deal are currently being ironed out, with both clubs striving to ensure a seamless transition for the young talent.

Giving details of Solnina's potential loan deal, Romano said:

''EXCL: Chelsea goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina will complete his loan move to Belgian side KAS Eupen today. Final details are being sorted and then deal will be signed, sealed also on the player side.''

Hailing from the USA, Slonina's rise in the football world has been impressive. Having joined Chelsea from MLS outfit Chicago Fire last summer, he was immediately sent back on loan to his former club. During this loan stint, Slonina earned accolades for his performance.

That did not go unnoticed at Chelsea as he was part of Mauricio Pochettino's pre-season squad this summer. Slonina even made an appearance against Aston Villa.

However, with Chelsea's recent acquisition of Robert Sanchez from Brighton, Slonina's path to regular first-team action became challenging.

The signing of Sanchez has potentially pushed the young goalkeeper down the pecking order. This prompted interest from the Belgian side KAS Eupen, who recognized Slonina's talent and the opportunity to provide him with crucial game time.

Chelsea pursues midfield reinforcement as they move for Moises Caicedo and Tyler Adams - Report

As per ESPN journalist James Olley, Chelsea are actively trying to strengthen their midfield through signings of Moises Caicedo and Tyler Adams.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC pic.twitter.com/OMqZXyhZFo Chelsea are attempting to bolster their midfield with the double signing of Moises Caicedo and Tyler Adams, sources have told @JamesOlley

Ecuadoria international Caicedo, who currently plieds his trade at Brighton & Hove Albion, is a top target for the Blues. With 53 games under his belt, Caicedo has contributed two goals and three assists during his stint at the English club.

In addition to Caicedo, Chelsea are also eyeing a move for Tyler Adams, who has notably featured in 26 matches for Leeds United. Adams has also played for German side RB Leipzig, amassing as many as 103 appearances. He has two goals and three assists in his Bundesliga career.