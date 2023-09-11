Fabrizio Romano claims Kevin De Bruyne was approached by Saudi clubs after UCL win with Man City

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Manchester City midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne turned down an approach by Saudi Pro League clubs this summer.

One of the best midfielders of his generation, De Bruyne, 32, is the crown jewel of Pep Guardiola's star-studded City team. Since arriving at the Etihad in the summer of 2015, the Belgian has racked up 358 appearances across competitions, contributing 96 goals and an impressive 153 assists.

Last season, De Bruyne contributed 10 goals and 31 assists in 49 games across competitions in City's historic continental treble-winning campaign. The tally included seven goals and 18 assists in 32 games as Guardiola and Co. completed a Premier League three-peat.

Despite being contracted to the Etihad till 2025, the 32-year-old was approached by Saudi Pro League sides after City's maiden UEFA Champions League win. De Bruyne's response, according to Romano, was an emphatic "No, thanks". The transfer expert posted on Instagram:

"𝐍𝐎 𝐃𝐄𝐀𝐋: Kevin De Bruyne received approaches from Saudi clubs after the UCL final. De Bruyne’s answer was clear: no, thanks — as he wanted to stay and fight for titles again at Man City."

Kevin De Bruyne is currently out of action after undergoing surgery for a hamstring issue.

What Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has said about Kevin De Bruyne's injury

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Kevin De Bruyne was forced off in the first half of last season's UEFA Champions League final win over Inter Milan.

Less than three months later, the Belgian hobbled off the field after just 28 minutes of City's Premier League opener at Burnley, which the Cityzens won 3-0. The City boss discussed his star midfielder's injury later, saying (as per The Guardian):

“It’s serious – a big blow, really tough for us. We have to decide whether he has surgery or no surgery, but it will be a few months out. In the next days, we will decide on surgery.

"The injury is a big loss, Kevin has specific qualities. You can lose him for one or two games but for a long time it’s really tough for us. But you have to look forward."

A few days later, the player underwent surgery and posted on social media, thanking everyone for their support. Ahead of a long rehabilitation period, Kevin De Bruyne tweeted:

"The news after the Burnley game was a really big blow for me physically and mentally. Now the surgery is done I'm ready to heal my body and get back to work soon. Thank you all for the support."

Expand Tweet

Kevin De Bruyne is one of 30 players shortlisted for this year's Ballon d'Or award.