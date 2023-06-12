Fabrizio Romano confirms Manchester City’s interest in 21-year-old who is set to become most expensive defender in football history

Premier League giants Manchester City are reportedly keen on signing Croatian centre-back Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig this summer.

Gvardiol has emerged as one of Europe's hottest centre-back prospects in recent years following his impeccable performances for both club and country.

The 21-year-old has been a rock at the heart of RB Leipzig's defense that conceded only 41 league goals during the 2022-23 Bundesliga campaign. Gvardiol also grabbed headlines for his performances with Croatia during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

2022-23 treble winners Manchester City are keen on signing the left-footed centre-back. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Pep Guardiola's side have already held talks with the player, who is keen on making the switch to the Etihad.

Leipzig will only sell Gvardiol for huge fee as most expensive centre back ever.



However, the Cityzens will have to meet RB Leipzig's valuation of the defender, whom they are determined to sell for a world-record transfer fee. The Croatian defender signed for Leipzig from Dinamo Zagreb in the summer of 2020 for a transfer fee in the region of €18.8 million.

Following a handful of impressive displays for RB Leipzig, Gvardiol has seen his value skyrocket. He is now reportedly poised to become the world's most-expensive centre-back in history amid transfer interest from Manchester City.

Gvardiol made 41 appearances for RB Leipzig during the recently concluded 2022-23 season. He scored three goals and helped his team record 14 clean-sheets in those matches.

What are Josko Gvardiol's chances of starting at Manchester City?

Amid reports linking Gvardiol with a move to the Etihad Stadium this summer, here's a look at his chances of getting regular minutes at City.

The Cityzens already possess a stacked squad with some of the best defenders in their team. As such, the likely addition of Gvardiol could provide a serious selection headache for Pep Guardiola.

The Croatian defender will have to contend with the likes of Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji, and John Stones for a place in Manchester City's defense.

Gvardiol usually operates as a left-sided centre-back, a position that is usually occupied by either Ake or Laporte.

However, Gvardiol's versatility could be a huge asset for Guardiola in terms of how he uses the Croatian. The 21-year-old can also operate as a left-back should he fail to nail a spot in central defense.

