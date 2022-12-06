Italian transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Cristiano Ronaldo's future and a possible move to Chelsea after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 37-year-old Portuguese forward is currently without a club after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract at Manchester United.

Speaking on the player's future, Romano told Caught Offside:

“Cristiano Ronaldo is 100% focused on the World Cup, right after he will decide on his future."

Ronaldo has reportedly received an offer from Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, where he could potentially earn £175m in two years. Speaking about the rumored offer, Romano added:

“Al Nassr’s bid is official and concrete, they are pushing and they want Ronaldo so that’s why they have a chance. Of course on Ronaldo’s side they still hope to find a solution in Europe, the market can change in five minutes for a free agent."

Chelsea have struggled to score goals this season with their forwards continuing to misfire. The addition of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has not worked well for the Blues and Romano believes Ronaldo can be a good idea for a short while.

He said:

“On Chelsea, I think Cristiano is always a good idea, he could give them a goal threat and great experience and winning mentality, but their project is more about young players right now.”

Chelsea also have players like Kai Havertz and Armando Broja who can play upfront. A possible transfer for Christopher Nkunku is also on the cards for Chelsea.

Cristiano Ronaldo motivating Portugal players to win it for the fans

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will play Switzerland later today (December 6) in the last Round-of-16 clash. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram handle to motivate his team to win the game.

He captioned it:

"Today is for Portugal! For the Portuguese! For us and for ours! Today is for all the dreams we carry in each of us! Let's go with everything!"

Ronaldo has scored just one goal in this World Cup, from the penalty spot. Portugal's best player has been Bruno Fernandes, who will look to carry on his good form in the tournament.

Portugal will be in line to face either Spain or Morocco in the quarterfinals if they can pass the Swiss test tonight.

