Fabrizio Romano issues transfer update on PSG superstar Neymar Jr amid Chelsea interest

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar Jr. has been linked with a move to Premier League giants Chelsea in the summer (according to TeamTalk). The Parisian club are reportedly keen on offloading the Brazilian forward.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update on Neymar's future. He claimed that there is a concrete chance that the former Barcelona attacker will leave PSG this summer and that Premier League clubs could make a move for him.

Pys @CFCPys There is a concrete chance Neymar leaves PSG this summer, keep an eye on Premier League clubs. (twitter.com/i/web/status/1… There is a concrete chance Neymar leaves PSG this summer, keep an eye on Premier League clubs. ( @FabrizioRomano 🚨 There is a concrete chance Neymar leaves PSG this summer, keep an eye on Premier League clubs. (@FabrizioRomano) twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/OpcnPWe2H1

Neymar joined PSG in the summer of 2017 for a world record transfer fee of €222 million. He has since made 173 appearances for the club, scoring 118 goals and providing 77 assists.

Before suffering an ankle injury which prematurely ended his season, Neymar scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists in 29 games across competitions for PSG this season.

However, the French giants are reportedly looking to offload the superstar attacker in an attempt to revamp their squad in the summer. Several Premier League sides, including Chelsea and Newcastle United, have shown interest in signing him.

Chelsea, with Todd Boehly as their co-owner, have already shown their financial power in the transfer market and could once again do so for the Brazilian.

Will PSG superstar Neymar be a good signing for Chelsea?

Given Neymar's undeniable brilliance, the Brazilian could prove to be a handful in the Premier League. The forward has produced elite numbers throughout his career in European football, for Barcelona and PSG.

However, Chelsea have been looking to sign players under the age of 25 since Todd Boehly took over last year. Most of their spending has been on the brightest young prospects in the world.

The Blues already have Mykhaylo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Raheem Sterling, and Christian Pulisic, who play in the wide areas. Whether the PSG superstar, who is 31, fits the mould of the team's future vision is debatable. However, given his experience at the top of the game, he would certainly bring value to the Blues.

Poll : 0 votes