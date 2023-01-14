Fabrizio Romano makes claim about ‘verbal pact’ amid rumors linking Lionel Messi with Al-Hilal

According to an exclusive report from Fabrizio Romano, Lionel Messi's future with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is set to continue.

Reports had been circulating that Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal were willing to offer him an eye-watering $350m per year contract. However, it seems the Parisians are determined not to let their star player go.

The Saudi club are reportedly willing to offer the Argentine a massive deal in an attempt to sign him, following their rival club signing Cristiano Ronaldo. Al Hilal's offer reportedly includes the support of the Saudi government in financing the signing, in an effort to boost football in the country.

The former Barcelona man is already connected to Saudi Arabia as he is the current tourism ambassador for the country.

However, Romano has squashed claims of the forward potentially moving to Al-Hilal, as he told Caught Offside:

“I’ve been saying the same since December: PSG and Lionel Messi have a verbal pact to continue together. Both parties are just waiting to meet (it could take weeks or months) to discuss the length of any potential new contract, salary and more details but they want to continue together. So I expect Messi to stay at PSG; I’m not aware of any other negotiations taking place.”

The Argentine's current contract with PSG expires in 2023 and they will do all they can to retain the forward's services.

His performances this season have been outstanding, as he has racked up an impressive 27 goal contributions across 20 games in all competitions.

Lionel Messi has not yet officially committed his future to PSG

According to L'Equipe, Messi has not yet decided on his future destination. However, most sources believe he will choose PSG over Barcelona, Al-Hilal, and Inter Miami.

Reports from the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's camp suggest that he is unhappy with Barcelona's president, Joan Laporta, and his tumultuous exit from the club. This has led to rumors claiming that the player is likely to choose to remain in Paris over a return to Camp Nou.

While the prospect of playing in the MLS and being part of a new project might appeal to him. However, it is believed that he still thinks it's too early to make the move to the US.

