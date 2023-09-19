Fabrizio Romano predicts how Kylian Mbappe transfer saga at PSG will end in 2024

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has tipped Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe to complete a move to Real Madrid next year.

Currently, the 2018 World Cup winner with France has entered the final year of agreement at the Parc des Princes, set to expire in the summer of 2024.

The 24-year-old striker is yet to agree an extension with the Parisian outfit, reportedly refusing to sign a new contract.

Mbappe leaving on a free next summer would be a real blow to his current employers. Claiming that he sees the former Monaco forward joining the La Liga giants next year, Romano said (via PSG Talk):

"I think next summer Kylian Mbappe’s next destination will be Real Madrid."

Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid for a while now. The Spanish outfit lost Karim Benzema to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad this summer.

For now, Real Madrid have signed Joselu on a season-long loan, a player who has scored two goals in five appearances. The club will be looking for a permanent option in the future, and Mbappe seems to be the likeliest to join.

Following a fallout with his club, the France international has been reintegrated into the squad, bagging seven goals in just four appearances this season. He has managed 219 goals and 98 assists in 264 appearances for PSG across all competitions.

"That was the one where they could meet up"- Pundit sees PSG's Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland linking up at Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe (via Getty Images)

ESPN pundit Jan Aage Fjortoft believes PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland could potentially play together at Real Madrid.

However, he doesn't see their union until a few years from now. The France international has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid and could join the La Liga side next summer.

On the other hand, Haaland completed a move to Manchester City last year from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of £51.2 million. Since arriving at the Etihad, the Norway international has bagged 59 goals and 10 assists from 60 appearances.

Addressing the duo playing together, Fjortoft said (via PSG Talk):

"Or any chance that Haaland will go to Real Madrid? I thought that was the one where they could meet up.But looking down the road, three, four years down the line, I wouldn’t be surprised if Haaland and Mbappe will play together."

Haaland doesn't look like he's going anywhere at the moment despite winning the Treble last year with Pep Guardiola's side. He's off and running for the new campaign, scoring seven goals in just five Premier League matches.