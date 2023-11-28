Fabrizio Romano provides update on Chelsea and Arsenal target Victor Osimhen's future amid recent exit rumors

Chelsea and Arsenal target Victor Osimhen is unlikely to sign a new contract at his current club Napoli, as per journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Osimhen, whose current deal is set to expire in June 2025, has emerged as one of the most sought-after strikers in the world this year. The 24-year-old has registered 37 goals and seven assists in 50 matches across competitions for Napoli since the start of the 2022-23 season.

Speaking recently on the Kick streaming, Romano provided valuable insight on the Nigerian's future at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium amid links with Chelsea and Arsenal. He said (h/t HITC):

"Napoli and Osimhen have no agreement on a new contract. That's a crucial point because he's only under contract until June 2025 and my indications are very clear – Osimhen is not signing a new deal at Napoli, so that's the state of the thing as of today."

Asserting that both the Gunners and the Blues are aware of Osimhen's situation at the reigning Serie A champions, the transfer expert added:

"Arsenal and Chelsea are both looking for a new striker, and both are well-informed on the situation of Osimhen. Both clubs are keeping an eye on the situation with Napoli but let me repeat once again, that Napoli have no intention to sell him in January."

Shedding light on the Napoli attacker's price tag, Romano concluded:

"It's going to be tough, it's going to be difficult, because only a crazy proposal could change the situation. I don't see Arsenal going there and putting £112 million, £121 million for Osimhen. Would Chelsea try? Let's see, but my feeling is that we have to wait because, probably, Osimhen is going to be a topic for the summer transfer window more than for the January transfer window."

Arsenal summer signing Kai Havertz lifts lid on reasons for leaving former club Chelsea

Speaking to Bleacher Report, Kai Havertz opened up on his decision to secure an exit from Chelsea during the summer transfer window. The 24-year-old elaborated (h/t football.london):

"I think it all had to go very fast. Think it was just [on] my holidays and then we were speaking to the guys from Arsenal and it was an opportunity to do it then so we just did it. You know the whole process was nice and I had some chats with Edu [Gaspar] and with the manager and all the chats were amazing and they gave me such good feelings. So, [I] just wanted to do it as quickly as possible."

Havertz, 24, joined Mikel Arteta's side in a potential £65 million move from Chelsea earlier this July. He has netted two goals and laid out one assist in 20 appearances across competitions for his new club.

Prior to joining Arsenal, Havertz spent three campaigns at the Blues between 2020 and 2023. He contributed 32 goals and 15 assists in 139 overall matches for them, lifting three trophies in the process.