Fabrizio Romano provides update on ex-PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino's future amid interest from 3 Premier League clubs

Former PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to wait until the upcoming FIFA World Cup to make a decision on his future, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Telegraph has reported that Premier League side Aston Villa are keen to appoint the Argentinian coach to replace current coach Steven Gerrard. The Villans have endured a miserable start to the campaign, scoring just six goals in their ten games so far as they lie 17th in the table.

Villa are considering an ambitious approach for Pochettino, who has been out of work since being sacked by PSG in the summer. The 50-year-old boss would be a real coup for the former European champions, having previously guided Tottenham to the 2019 Champions League final.

But Romano has claimed that two other Premier League sides have already approached Pochettino, as the famed journalist wrote for his Caught Offside column:

“The situation for Steven Gerrard is really complicated, I expect updates in the morning (19 October) on Aston Villa decision. On Pochettino, three English clubs have already approached him but his priority has always been to wait at least until the World Cup to decide his future. Let’s see if Aston Villa will be able to change his mind, but I’m told this is the situation.”

Former PSG boss told he would be 'lucky' to manage Aston Villa

Despite regaining the Ligue 1 title, Pochettino's time at PSG will not be remembered fondly by any of the parties involved. Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan believes the Argentine was looking to leave the Parc des Princes as soon as possible.

Jordan also believes that the former Spurs and Southampton boss would be lucky to be given an opportunity like the Villa job, as he told TalkSPORT (per Team Talk):

“The moment he got into PSG, he was looking to get out of the door because it didn’t suit him. Sometimes what happens with managers is they believe that they’re more important than they actually are, they believe their own hype."

He added:

“I’m not saying he would be in that case. I’m questioning it because it shouldn’t just be a given from the media, because that’s lazy. If he gets to manage Aston Villa, do you know what, he’s lucky. They are a big Premier League football club that’s waiting to happen.”

