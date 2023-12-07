Fabrizio Romano provides update on Mauricio Pochettino's future at Chelsea after 2-1 loss to Manchester United

Fabrizio Romano has given an update on Mauricio Pochettino's future following Chelsea's dismal 2-1 defeat to Manchester United. The transfer expert claims the hierarchy at Stamford Bridge still trusts the Argentine coach despite a disappointing start to the season.

The Blues were deservedly beaten by the Red Devils which was the club's sixth league defeat of the season. They sit 10th in the Premier League table, 14 points off the top four.

Pochettino was appointed in July, signing a two-year contract at Stamford Bridge. The former Tottenham Hotspur boss is Graham Potter's permanent replacement and fans were expecting an immediate upturn in form.

However, the west Londoners are struggling, and the pressure is growing on Pochettino. But, it appears that the higher-ups haven't been discussing the Argentine's future (via CFCPys):

"Chelsea owners, directors still trust Mauricio Pochettino, no discussions over his future, they wait for a fantastic player like (Christopher) Nkunku to be back, also to have players like (Ben) Chilwell, (Armando) Broja, and (Romeo) Lavia to give Poch chances to change the situation."

Pochettino reacted to the Blues' loss to Manchester United by suggesting his players were affected by their hard-fought 3-2 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion (December 3). His side played the second half with 10 men after Conor Gallagher's sending-off (via English journalist Simon Phillips):

"Maybe we were affected because we played Sunday with one less [player] for 60 minutes with similar players. This type of game is difficult to assess because of how [important] one day more was for Manchester [United] to recover."

Chelsea are next in action on Sunday (December 10) when they face relegation battlers Everton. Pochettino will want to see a reaction from his troops at Goodison Park.

Jamie O'Hara gives a damning verdict of Chelsea after their loss to Manchester United

The Blues have collapsed once again.

Jamie O'Hara correctly predicted Pochettino's men would suffer a 2-1 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford. The former Tottenham midfielder alluded to their topsy-turvy form when giving his prior take on the game:

"I’ve gone Man United 2-1. Same old Chelsea, they win one lose one, win one lose one. They’ll still be 10th after the weekend."

O'Hara has continued his assessment of Pochettino's side and he reckons the club are spiraling out of control due to signing players with weak mentalities (via Chels HQ):

"Chelsea football club is spiralling out of control again. They have signed a load of weak players with weak mentality. I watch this Chelsea team… soft! Soft as anything!”

It appeared to be a good time to face Manchester United as Erik ten Hag had also come under increasing pressure recently. But, the Blues were second-best throughout at Old Trafford and don't look likely to be top-four contenders come the turn of the year.