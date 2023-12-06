"Win one lose one" - Jamie O'Hara gives his prediction for Manchester United vs Chelsea

Jamie O'Hara expects Chelsea's recent inconsistencies to take hold and predicts them to suffer defeat away at Manchester United tonight (December 6).

Both sides are desperate for a win amid poor starts to the season. Mauricio Pochettino's Blues have started the campaign with five wins, as many defeats, and four draws in 14 games. They sit 10th in the Premier League table and their hopes of a top-four finish are at risk.

Chelsea beat Brighton & Hove Albion 3-2 on Sunday (December 3), playing the second half with 10 men after Conor Gallagher's sending-off. That followed a 4-1 defeat to Newcastle United the previous weekend, a game they also finished with 10 men.

Meanwhile, Manchester United haven't fared much better, sitting seventh in the Premier League. The pressure is mounting on Erik ten Hag due to his side's lackluster performances. The Red Devils have won eight and lost six of their 14 league games.

However, O'Hara has backed United to get back to winning ways against Chelsea following a frustrating 1-0 loss to Newcastle. He reckons it'll be a case of the same old Blues who keep collapsing after getting a win under their belt. The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder told talkSPORT:

"I’ve gone Man United 2-1. Same old Chelsea, they win one lose one, win one lose one. They’ll still be 10th after the weekend."

The Blues haven't beaten Manchester United at Old Trafford in the league since May 2013. They suffered a 4-1 loss in the same fixture last season and it's the most drawn game in Premier League history.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino hails Erik ten Hag amid doubts over his future at Manchester United

Mauricio Pochettino got the better of Erik ten Hag's Ajax four years ago.

Pochettino moved to praise Ten Hag ahead of the west Londoners' trip up north to Old Trafford. The Argentine coach faced the Dutch tactician while in charge of Tottenham in the UEFA Champions League in 2019. He alluded to this (via football.london):

"Fantastic coach, I remember when I was at Tottenham we had semi-finals of the Champions League against Ajax. I think it is good to see him after four years because after the semi-final we have not had the pleasure again."

Pochettino guided Tottenham to the Champions League final courtesy of a remarkable comeback in the semi-finals against Ten Hag's Ajax. They secured their place in the final on away goals after a 3-3 aggregate draw.

Tonight will be the first meeting between Pochettino and Ten Hag since they joined Chelsea and Manchester United respectively. There is a ton of pressure on the Red Devils coach at the moment, with reports claiming he's lost 50% of his dressing room.